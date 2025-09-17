  • home icon
Are Skate servers down (September 17, 2025)? Current server status explored 

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 17, 2025 08:54 GMT
Exploring Skate server status (Image via Electronic Arts)
Exploring Skate server status (Image via Electronic Arts)

As of September 17, 2025, Skate’s servers are unstable. While some gamers are able to log in after waiting in long queues, many others are hit by “server under maintenance” or “failed to connect” messages. The game isn’t completely offline everywhere; it depends on where one is playing and which platform they're on.

However, this isn’t shocking, considering the title just went into early access on September 16, 2025. Numerous players jumped in together, overloading the servers. EA and Full Circle have acknowledged the issues and are running maintenance to keep things from spiraling further.

Skate server status explored

The main reason for the instability is the large number of players trying to log in simultaneously. The servers can only handle so much traffic, and the game’s always-online design means even small disruptions can prevent one from playing. The early access launch happened yesterday (September 16, 2025), and that resulted in a sudden surge of players, which overcrowded the servers.

Moreover, some early access bugs have been appearing, such as progression or matchmaking issues. In some cases, the issue isn’t even with Skate, Steam, the EA app, PSN, or Xbox Live going down.

If you’re unsure whether the problem is from your end or the server, the first step is to check the official Skate X account for live updates on outages and maintenance. EA Skate forums are also a good place to see if others in your region are experiencing the same issues.

During maintenance, it’s best to be patient and avoid repeatedly refreshing. Ensure your internet connection is stable to avoid added delays from your end.

You can also try logging in during off-peak hours when fewer players are online. Keep an eye on updates by EA, since they post about fixes and server recovery information regularly.

EA is actively working to stabilize the servers, but expect some hiccups for a little while. If you’re planning a session today, stay patient, check for updates, and try to log in when the servers are less crowded.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
