Arena Breakout Infinite launch Twitch drops: All rewards and how to claim them

With the launch of Arena Breakout Infinite, developer MoreFun Studios is giving players a chance to score free in-game rewards by simply watching Twitch streams. There are no hidden tricks or complicated requirements involved. All you need to do is watch specific broadcasts on the platform, and the rewards will show up in your account.This article explains how you can claim the Arena Breakout Infinite launch Twitch drops.How to claim Arena Breakout Infinite launch Twitch dropsTwitch drops are basically free in-game rewards given to viewers who support Arena Breakout Infinite on the platform. Instead of spending hours in raids, you can simply watch streamers playing the tactical shooter to get various items for free. As long as your Twitch and game accounts are linked, the rewards will be delivered directly to your in-game mailbox.Here are the freebies you can get:Plaster M24 Bolt-Action Rifle DZ Style AKM Assault RifleHere's how to claim them:Link your accounts - Go to the official Arena Breakout Infinite Twitch Drops page. Link your Twitch account to your Level Infinite Pass account.Watch eligible streams - Look for streamers under the Arena Breakout Infinite category who have "Drops Enabled." This will usually be mentioned on their broadcasts.Meet the watch requirements - Watch for two hours to unlock the Plaster M24 Bolt-Action Rifle. Watch for four hours to unlock the DZ Style AKM Assault Rifle.Claim your drops on Twitch - Once you've watched the streams for long enough, go to your Twitch Drops inventory and hit the Claim button. If you don't, the rewards won't transfer.Collect in-game - Log in to the game and check your mailbox. Rewards usually show up within 24 hours.There's another perk on top of the watch-time rewards. If you subscribe or gift a sub to specific Arena Breakout streamers while they're live, you'll get exclusive in-game stickers. Just note that if you've already claimed these stickers during previous events, you won't receive duplicates.These Twitch drops are available from September 16, 2025, to October 12, 2025. After this period, the rewards will no longer be obtainable.