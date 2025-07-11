Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes: New random extraction points, LTMs, and more

Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes are live, and the latest update has brought forth a plethora of content in the game. The core game mode has been redesigned, and a range of new items have been introduced to help make the game feel more engaging. Furthermore, new LTMs are in the works and are queued to be released very soon.

Ad

In this article, we will explore everything that has been incorporated with the Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

What's included with the Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes

Here's a look at everything that has been introduced with the brand-new Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes:

Mode Updates and Optimizations

Main Mode:

New random extraction points on maps.

Ad

Trending

After entering a raid, the team will have a chance to obtain a random extraction point. Meet the random extraction condition to extract.

New Retrieval Device. (The current version of Retrieval Device will only appear in the main mode and Solo Ops.)

There will be multiple Retrieval Devices on the map. Meet the condition for using Retrieval Devices to use any device and automatically bring out in-raid supplies.

Activated Farm - Forbidden Zone mode.

Ad

Multiplayer Arena:

New Arsenal Shuffle and Arsenal.

New Multiplayer Arena map: Northridge—Sewage Plant.

New kill cam function. When a player is eliminated, the screen will quickly switch to the opponent who eliminated them.

Air drop mechanism optimized. There's no need to search after opening an air drop.

Event Modes:

New Duos Mode: Unlocks at Lv. 24, and unlocks Northridge—Lockdown Zone and Farm—Lockdown Zone.

New Special Op Ambush Mode map: TV Station—Central Control Area and Northridge—Northridge Hotel.

Solo Ops optimization. Unlocks at Lv. 30 now and presented as a Forbidden Zone.

Ad

When the new version is launched, the following adjustments will be made to the modes' available timings:

Team Elimination: Every Friday to Sunday (UTC+0)

Team Deathmatch, Arsenal, and Arsenal Shuffle: Every Friday to Sunday (UTC+0). One mode will be available each week, and the modes will be rotated.

Secure Ops: Permanently available daily. The map will be rotated between TV Station and Armory weekly.

Solo Ops: Permanently available daily. The map will be rotated between TV Station and Northridge weekly.

Duos Mode: Every Friday to Sunday (UTC+0). The map will be rotated between Northridge and Farm weekly.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Event Updates

Season 2 Events

Richer by the Day

Tale of Fortune

Dead Eye Trial

Abyss Rising

Double Prosperity Draw

Multiplayer Arena Challenge

Summer Operation

Balance Adjustments

The defense of different levels of armor against grenades has been enhanced, and the damage ability of grenades has been reduced.

The lethality of chest injuries has been adjusted. When there are teammates alive, players who suffer chest injuries will be downed instead of eliminated directly.

The matchmaking mechanism has been optimized, and the Loot Priority function has been added. Players can select Loot Priority before the raid starts to match with teammates who have selected Loot Priority too.

Downed characters' movement speed has been increased.

Characters can move while using Surgical Kits now.

The wound treatment effects of the Standard Military First Aid Kit, E3 Military First Aid Kit, and 926 Rapid First Aid Kit have been increased.

The impact of weight on movement speed and stamina has been reduced.

The impact on the character's movement speed when passing through bushes has been removed.

Increased the armor damage of some bullets:

7.62x39mm PS Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 13.1->14.4

5.56x45mm M855 Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 11.1->13.3

5.56x45mm M855A1 Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 17.5->20.1

5.7x28mm L191 Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 11.4->12.5

5.45x39mm PP Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 11.2->12.8

.45 AP Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 9.2->11

Ad

Other Improvements

New Utopia Hazmat Case, Golden Serpent, and other valuable items.

New weapon ammo loading function. You can now drag the ammo into the weapon. During this time, the character will put down the weapon to load it.

New ammo ignition primer. Weapon shell ejection and other realistic performances have also been optimized.

New dynamic blur function for weapon firing and ammo ejection to enhance expressiveness.

New Class II Password security function. Players can adjust it in the game's Privacy Settings.

The animation performance of using the AK-102, SVDS, and MPX in the third-person perspective has been optimized.

Some locked rooms in the game have been optimized. The following locked rooms will be changed to normal resource sites, and no keys are required to open them.

Optimized the firing performance of pistols.

The quick operation of the wheel has been optimized. The same items that can only be used once will be stacked, and they won't occupy multiple slots.

The interactive operation of climbing ladders has been optimized to prevent incorrect climbing actions when the distance is too close. Climbing speed is also increased.

Weapon inspection has been optimized. You can quickly switch between more actions during inspection.

The logic of placing valuable items into the Case first has been optimized. Weapon accessories and throwables will be placed in the pocket, chest rig, and backpack first.

The Season SpecOps title has been optimized to display the player's Legend Star level in the season.

The information display and operation interaction of the Storage interface have been optimized to make it easier for players to organize their Storage and set up the character's gear.

The interaction of item transfer has been optimized. You can double-click the left mouse button to complete the item transfer.

*You can adjust your operation preferences in [Settings—Controls].

The recoil performance of weapons has been optimized.

Improved clipping issues with some weapons and the appearance of characters holding weapons in the lobby interface;

The physical performance of characters after elimination has been optimized.

The preparation animation of melee weapons outside raids has been optimized, added sheathing animations for certain melee weapons after attacks.

The expressions of characters outside raids have been optimized.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.