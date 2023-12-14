Arknights: Operator tier lists (December 2023)

The Arknights Operator tier lists for December 2023 place each playable character in this game in a particular tier based on their performance and effectiveness. This provides insight into their strengths and weaknesses, aiding players in making informed decisions regarding squad composition.

Latest Arknights Operator tier lists for December 2023

Arknights classifies each Operator into eight distinct categories: Medic, Sniper, Caster, Defender, Guard, Specialist, Supporter, and Vanguard. This article will dedicate a tier list for each of these character classes. Here's some information worth remembering:

S-tier: The Operators in this tier excel in every game mode, effortlessly dominating battles and simplifying your in-game journey. With them on your roster, victory is a certainty.

A-tier: While not as potent as S-tier, these characters surpass B and C-tier Operators, and their combat prowess can match that of SS-tier units with proper upgrades.

B-tier: Ordinary fighters with situational utility, B-tier Operators can hold their own against S-tier characters under favorable conditions. Consistent upgrades are necessary for the fighters in this tier; however, they demand more enhancement materials in this regard.

C-tier: Primarily beneficial for beginners, these Operators serve as a learning aid to better understand the game's meta and mechanics.

Caster class tier list

S-tier: Carnelian, Dusk, Ceobe, Eyjafjalla, Ifrit, Mostima

A-tier: Amiya, Lava the Purgatory, Click, Haze, Leizi, Gitano, Iris, Mint

B-tier: Corroserum, Passenger, Skyfire, Greyy, 12F, Tomimi, Leonhardt, Steward

C-tier: Absinthe, Durin, Lava, Beeswax, Nightmare

Guard class tier list

S-tier: La Pluma, Blaze, Hellagur, Lappland, Mountain, SilverAsh, Skadi, Specter, Surtr

A-tier: Thorns, Tequila, Ch'en, Pallas, Akafuyu, Amiya (Guard), Astesia, Broca, Cutter, Flamebringer, Flint, Franka, Indra, Savage

B-tier: Tachanka, Sideroca, Mousse, Jackie, Frostleaf, Melantha, Matoimaru, Ayerscape, 'k, Popukar, Estelle, Utage, Whislash, Arene

C-tier: Dobermann, Swire, Castle-3, Midnight, Conviction, Beehunter

Defender class tier list

S-tier: Eunectes, Mudrock, Nian, Hoshiguma, Blemishine, Saria, Liskarm

A-tier: Ashlock, Nearl, Bison, Hung Asbestos, Blitz, Cuora, Croissant

B-tier: Gummy, Bubble, Dur-Nar, Noir Corne, Heavyrain

C-tier: Matterhorn, Beagle, Cardigan, Spot, Vulcan

Medic class tier list

S-tier: Kal’tsit, Ptilopsis, Shining, Warfarin, Tuye

A-tier: Nightingale, Breeze, Silence, Sussurro, Purestream, Whisperain

B-tier: Folinic, Myrrh, Mulberry, Hibiscus, Perfumer

C-tier: Ceylon, Gavial, Ansel, Lancet-2

Specialist class tier list

S-tier: Aak, Projekt Red, Weedy, Phantom, Gladiia

A-tier: Cliffheart, Gravel, Jaye, Mizuki, Ethan, Mr. Nothing, Kafka

B-tier: Robin, Frost, Rope, Snowsant, Kirara, Waai Fu

C-tier: Shaw, THRM-EX, FEater, Manticore

Sniper class tier list

S-tier: Fiammetta, Rosa, Archetto, Ash, Exusial, Schwarz

A-tier: Pinecone, Blue Poison, Platinum, Provence

B-tier: Ambriel, Meteorite, Toddifons, GreyThroat, Firewatch, Andreana, Aciddrop, Aosta, Executor, Fartooth, W, Rosmontis, Sesa

C-tier: Shirayuki, Vermeil, Catapult, Kroos, Jessica, Meteor, Adnachiel, Rangers

Supporter class tier list

S-tier: Angelina, Scene, Skadi the Corrupting Heart

A-tier: Glaucus, Pramanix, Sora, Magallan, Roberta, Shamare

B-tier: Earthspirit, Deepcolor, Podenco, Suzuran

C-tier: Orchid, Tsukinogi, Istina, Mayer

Vanguard class tier list

S-tier: Flametail, Saileach, Elysium, Myrtle, Bagpipe

A-tier: Reed, Siege, Saga, Vigna, Zima

B-tier: Beanstalk, Chiave, Courier, Grani, Vanilla

C-tier: Plume, Fang, Scavenger, Texas, Yato

This concludes our Arknights Operators tier lists for December 2023.