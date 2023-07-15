Arknights What the Firelight Casts: new Operators, Events, and more

Arknights, developed by Hypergryph, incorporates RPG and tower defense elements in its gameplay. Players control Operators who act as towers and attack incoming enemies in tile-based battlefields. It is widely known as the best free-to-play-friendly title among gacha fans. One of the best features it presents to gamers is its immersive storyline.

On July 13, 2023, Arknights introduced a new side story, What the Firelight Casts, that debuted with three new Operators and brought numerous events, login rewards, outfits, and more. Of course, all events and missions entail many completion rewards. This article lists all the details about this new side story, prizes, and other outstanding features.

All details about Arknights What the Firelight Casts

The introduction of this new side story unveils Loughshinny's journey, also known as Reed, in this mobile gacha game. This story connects Episode 11 and Episode 12 of the Arknights' main narrative. It centers around the story of Reed, his tragic journey, and how he became the leader of Tarans.

You will also be able to know about the incidents that gave birth to Dublinn and the lost Taran Kingdom. This story concludes in two event stages starting at different times. Completing them will reward a new Operator, Puzzle, including other in-game items. Here are the details:

New side story What the Firelight Casts

It started on July 13 and will conclude on August 3, 2023, at 03:59 UTC-7. Playing this mission requires completing episode 10 of the main story. This side story has two event stages: Swamp in the Mists and Ashes of Memories.

The former event stage started on July 13, and the latter will begin on July 20, 2023, at 16:00 UTC -7. They will end on the same day, July 27, 2023, at 03:59 UTC -7.

After clearing all stages, one can finish all Search Warrant from the Council missions to get the new Operator 5-star Puzzle, pieces of Reed's cabin furniture, Manuscripts of Ballads, and more in this free-to-play title.

Until August 3, 2023, the River Valley Caravan will be available for exchanging Manuscripts of Ballads for rewards such as Puzzle's Token, Pieces of Reed's cabin furniture, Head-hunting Permit, LMD, and more.

New Operators' Head-Hunting banner: To Bloom from a Dim Flame

This will be available until July 27, 2023, with boosted drop rates for two new Arknights Operators listed below:

6-star Reed the Flame Shadow

5-star Harmonie

You will also have higher chances of obtaining an existing Operator, Skyfire. The new character, 5-star Puzzle, is only available as a reward from the What the Firelight Casts event.

New Outfits

Until July 27, 2023, players can obtain new costumes from the Icefield Messenger collection from the Outfit store. Notable Arknights outfits include Maiden for the Bright Night for Operator Goldenglow, Untold Stories for Operator Erato, and Aftershow for Operator Greyy the Lightningbearer.

This tower defense title also features a re-run of the Cambrian series outfit; it includes Arknights costumes such as Soft Wool for Bibeak, Casual for Arene, and Modeling Night for Gravel for the period.

Besides these excellent new features, the event includes a new furniture set for Reed's cabin and a lucky drop for a themed furniture set, Detective's Study, in this free-to-play-friendly gacha. Logging in for ten days until July 28, 2023, will get you daily rewards, including an exclusive Pudding outfit, Orundum, Module Materials, and more.

Dim Flame Chip Pack containing five Medic Chip Packs, five Medic Chips, and 210000 LMD is available from the in-app store. Arknights players can purchase this item by July 27, 2023.

