Arknights Operators Tier List (July 2023)

Arknights, an RPG tower defense mobile title, features over 150 characters in its roster, known as Operators. They have upgradable abilities and unique skills and belong to these factions - Rhodes Island, Reunion, Dublinn, and Kazdel. The title divides them into Caster, Defender, Guard, Medic, Sniper, Specialist, Supporter, and Vanguard classes. Additionally, all Operators range from one to six stars.

They are obtainable through the game’s gacha by Recruitment or Headhunting. Using the Recruitment method allows for acquiring specific characters through tag combinations. At the same time, Headhunting enables pulling random characters from the Operator banners.

With many Operators available, it can get confusing choosing the strong ones. That said, this article ranks all Arknights characters from strongest to weakest.

All Arknights Operators ranked (July 2023)

Arknights is a free-to-play friendly gacha title developed by Hypergryph with over five million downloads on the Play Store. Players play as Doctors, place Operators on the tiles, and fight off enemies to save the world of Terra.

It helps to know which characters are the strongest in the current meta, enabling easy clearing of the game's content. That’s where the tier list comes in handy. This list divides all Operators into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers.

Like other gacha tier lists, characters included in SS tiers are the strongest in the meta, and C has the weakest ones. Here is what each tier means in Arknights:

SS-tier: Arknights Operators in this tier are the most powerful and dominate the current meta. Using them, players can comfortably complete all the game’s content.

S-tier: While the characters in this tier are not as powerful as those in the SS-tier, they help clear most story missions.

A-tier: This tier includes Operators who are average fighters but get stronger once their levels and skills are upgraded. Therefore, players with only this tier character should upgrade them at every opportunity.

B-tier: These Operators are below average. Use them only if you lack higher-tier characters in your battle party.

C-tier: It is best to avoid these characters as they are the weakest in Arknights. Operators in this tier are best for beginners to understand the title and its initial gameplay.

That said, below is the Arknights characters tier list under their respective classes:

Defenders Class tier list

Defenders have a large HP and high defensive power in Arknights. They are melee Operators that block enemy attacks but cannot deal much damage due to their low attacking power. Below is the tier list of the Defenders class:

SS-tier: Blemishine, Horn, Liskarm, Mudrock, Nian, Penance, Saria

Blemishine, Horn, Liskarm, Mudrock, Nian, Penance, Saria S-tier: Blitz, Bubble, Ashlock, Croissant, Heavyrain, Cuora, Eunectes, Nearl, Hoshiguma, Shalem

Blitz, Bubble, Ashlock, Croissant, Heavyrain, Cuora, Eunectes, Nearl, Hoshiguma, Shalem A-tier: Asbestos, Aurora, Bison, Hung, Gummy, Matterhorn, Dur-Nar, Vulcan, Czerny

Asbestos, Aurora, Bison, Hung, Gummy, Matterhorn, Dur-Nar, Vulcan, Czerny B-tier: Beagle, Cardigan, Spot

Beagle, Cardigan, Spot C-tier: Noir Corne

Guards Class tier list

Guards are also melee Operators with substantial HP and high attacking power. They help block enemy attacks and damage in this gacha game. Below is the tier list of Arknights Guards:

SS-tier: Blaze, Ch’en, Gavial the Invincible, Hellagur, Irene, Mountain, Młynar, Nearl the Radiant Knight, La Pluma, Pallas, SilverAsh, Skadi, Specter, Surtr, Thorns

Blaze, Ch’en, Gavial the Invincible, Hellagur, Irene, Mountain, Młynar, Nearl the Radiant Knight, La Pluma, Pallas, SilverAsh, Skadi, Specter, Surtr, Thorns S-tier: Akafuyu, Amiya (Guard), Arene, Ayerscarpe, Bibeak, Broca, Cutter, Dagda, Highmore, Lappland, Luo Xiaohei, Tachanka, Tequila, Utage

Akafuyu, Amiya (Guard), Arene, Ayerscarpe, Bibeak, Broca, Cutter, Dagda, Highmore, Lappland, Luo Xiaohei, Tachanka, Tequila, Utage A-tier: Astesia, Beehunter, Conviction, Estelle, Flamebringer, Flint, Franka, Indra, Matoimaru, Melantha, Mousse, Savage, Sideroca, Whislash

Astesia, Beehunter, Conviction, Estelle, Flamebringer, Flint, Franka, Indra, Matoimaru, Melantha, Mousse, Savage, Sideroca, Whislash B-tier: Castle-3, Frostleaf, Jackie, Midnight, Popukar, Quartz, Swire

Castle-3, Frostleaf, Jackie, Midnight, Popukar, Quartz, Swire C-tier: Dobermann

Casters tier list

These Operators attack from range and possess the ability to cast their skills. Players can use them to destroy the enemies’ defense line. Here are all Casters ranked in Arknights:

SS-tier: Ceobe, Dusk, Eyjafjalla, Ifrit, Passenger, Goldenglow

Ceobe, Dusk, Eyjafjalla, Ifrit, Passenger, Goldenglow S-tier: Absinthe, Amiya, Astgenne, Beeswax, Carnelian, Leizi, Leonhardt, Mint, Minimalist, Mostima, Click, Ebenholz, Rockrock, Kjera, Mint

Absinthe, Amiya, Astgenne, Beeswax, Carnelian, Leizi, Leonhardt, Mint, Minimalist, Mostima, Click, Ebenholz, Rockrock, Kjera, Mint A-tier: Haze, Lava the Purgatory, Gitano, Iris, Indigo, Pudding, Qanipalaat

Haze, Lava the Purgatory, Gitano, Iris, Indigo, Pudding, Qanipalaat B-tier: Corroserum, Greyy, Lava, Nightmare, Skyfire, Steward, Tomimi

Corroserum, Greyy, Lava, Nightmare, Skyfire, Steward, Tomimi C-tier: 12F, Durin

Medics tier list

Medics are ranged Operators that heal allies, prolonging their survival in battle. Their ability is helpful in most matches in this RPG title. The Medics tier list in Arknights is as follows:

SS-tier: Honeyberry, Kal’tsit, Lumen, Mulberry, Nightingale, Ptilopsis, Warfarin

Honeyberry, Kal’tsit, Lumen, Mulberry, Nightingale, Ptilopsis, Warfarin S-tier: Breeze, Hibiscus the Purifier, Perfumer, Purestream, Shining, Silence, Sussurro, Tuye, Whisperain

Breeze, Hibiscus the Purifier, Perfumer, Purestream, Shining, Silence, Sussurro, Tuye, Whisperain A-tier: Chestnut, Folinic, Gavial, Myrrh, Paprika

Chestnut, Folinic, Gavial, Myrrh, Paprika B-tier: Ansel, Ceylon, Hibiscus, Lancet-2

Snipers tier list

Players can place Snipers on the tiles at the end of a battlefield. They deal high Damage per Second (DPS) and quickly finish off enemies. However, they are also easy to beat due to their relatively low HP. Below is the tier list of the Snipers class:

SS-tier: Archetto, Ash, Ch’en the Holungday, Exusiai, Fartooth, Fiametta, Pozëmka, Rosa (Poca), Rosmontis, Schwarz, W

Archetto, Ash, Ch’en the Holungday, Exusiai, Fartooth, Fiametta, Pozëmka, Rosa (Poca), Rosmontis, Schwarz, W S- tier: Andreana, April, Blue Poison, Firewatch, GreyThroat, Kroos the Keen Glint, Meteorite, Pinecone, Platinum, Provence, Sesa

Andreana, April, Blue Poison, Firewatch, GreyThroat, Kroos the Keen Glint, Meteorite, Pinecone, Platinum, Provence, Sesa A-tier: Aciddrop, Ambriel, Erato, Executor, Jessica, Lunacub, May, Meteor, Shirayuki, Toddifons, Totter, Vermeil

Aciddrop, Ambriel, Erato, Executor, Jessica, Lunacub, May, Meteor, Shirayuki, Toddifons, Totter, Vermeil B-tier: Adnachiel, Aosta, Catapult, Greyy the Lightningbearer, Kroos

Adnachiel, Aosta, Catapult, Greyy the Lightningbearer, Kroos C-tier: Justice Knight’, Rangers

Specialists tier list

These characters specialize in applying a debuff to enemies or nullifying the same on allies. Specialists are not ideal for dealing damage and are useful in specific situations. Below is the Arknights Specialists Operators tier list:

SS-tier: Aak, Phantom, Weedy, Gladiia, Jaye, Lee, Specter the Unchained, Texas the Omertosa, Dorothy

Aak, Phantom, Weedy, Gladiia, Jaye, Lee, Specter the Unchained, Texas the Omertosa, Dorothy S-tier: Cliffheart, Enforcer, Ethan, FEater, Frost, Gravel, Kafka, Kazemaru, Manticore, Mizuki, Projekt Red, Robin

Cliffheart, Enforcer, Ethan, FEater, Frost, Gravel, Kafka, Kazemaru, Manticore, Mizuki, Projekt Red, Robin A-tier: Bena, Mr. Nothing, Rope, Snowsant, Shaw, Waai Fu

Bena, Mr. Nothing, Rope, Snowsant, Shaw, Waai Fu B-tier: THRM-EX

THRM-EX C-tier: Kirara

Supporters tier list

Supporters possess abilities to debuff enemies and buffing allies in battles. Additionally, they can summon additional units, slow enemies, and augment friendlies. Listed below is the tier list of the Supporters in the current meta:

SS-tier: Angelina, Gnosis, Ling, Magallan, Shamare, Skadi the Corrupting Heart, Suzuran

Angelina, Gnosis, Ling, Magallan, Shamare, Skadi the Corrupting Heart, Suzuran S-tier: Istina, Mayer, Podenco, Pramanix, Proviso, Scene, Stainless

Istina, Mayer, Podenco, Pramanix, Proviso, Scene, Stainless A-tier: Deepcolor, Glaucus, Heidi, Quercus, Roberta, Sora

Deepcolor, Glaucus, Heidi, Quercus, Roberta, Sora B-tier: Earthspirit, Orchid, Tsukinogi

Earthspirit, Orchid, Tsukinogi C-tier: Nine-Colored Deer, Windflit

Vanguards tier list

Vanguards perform well in the frontline as tank characters. Players can also use them to generate extra Deployment Points for deploying units later in the battle. Here is the Vanguards tier list in Arknights:

SS-tier: Bagpipe, Cantabile, Elysium, Flametail, Myrtle, Saga, Saileach

Bagpipe, Cantabile, Elysium, Flametail, Myrtle, Saga, Saileach S-tier: Blacknight, Chiave, Reed, Siege, Texas, Vigna, Wild Mane, Zima

Blacknight, Chiave, Reed, Siege, Texas, Vigna, Wild Mane, Zima A-tier: Beanstalk, Courier, Grani, Scavenger, Vigil

Beanstalk, Courier, Grani, Scavenger, Vigil B-tier: Fang, Plume, Vanilla

Fang, Plume, Vanilla C-tier: Yato

That concludes our Arknights tier list for July 2023. Note that games like Arknights receive regular updates bringing in new banners and content. As a result, the meta’s power shifts, changing the tier list.

