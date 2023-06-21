Punishing Gray Raven tier list (June 2023): All constructs ranked

Punishing Gray Raven is among the most popular gacha titles available to mobile gamers. Its great storytelling, excellent combat system, and incredible graphics have attracted millions of players worldwide. The game features over thirty characters called Constructs and classifies them into four classes. They perform one of these roles on the battlefield – Attackers, Tanks, Support, and Amplifiers.

The game's developer, Kuro Game, introduces new characters, nerfs some, and buffs others in the regular updates. The power changes hands, and some constructs overpower others. Therefore, knowing which dominates the current meta becomes helpful, and that's where tier lists come in handy. This article provides the tier list for Punishing Gray Raven, ranking all constructs for June 2023.

All Punishing Gray Raven constructs ranked

This tier list divides all Punishing Gray Raven constructs into S, A, and B-tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, characters in S-tiers are the strongest, and B-tiers are less powerful. Players should obtain higher-tier constructs or upgrade their lower-tier ones to beat the game.

Punishing Gray Raven offers premium currency for pulling new constructs in their respective banners. One can farm for EXP pods, Cogs, Inver-Shards, and other enhancers to upgrade constructs and their gears. Additionally, each character has one of the Energy types – Fire, Ice, Lightning, Dark, Mixed, and Physical – that deal elemental damage.

That said, here is the complete tier list of Punishing Gray Raven to help players choose the best constructs to upgrade and use:

Punishing Gray Raven S-tier constructs

The constructs in this tier dominate the current meta of Punishing Gray Raven. With these in the battle party, every stage will be a cakewalk for players. These constructs also perform exceptionally well in all game modes of this mobile gacha title.

Liv-Empyrea stands out the most in this group. Her role is Amplifier, and she deals Fire-type damage with her weapon Hestia. She enhances her teammate's skill and deals massive burst damage quickly.

Liv - Empyrea

Camu - Crocotta

Pulao - Ornate Bell

Selena - Capriccio

Vera - Flare

Roland - Theatrical Flame

Selena - Tempest

Chrome - Glory

Qu - Pavo

Luna - Laurel

2B

9S

A2

Rosetta - Rigor

Rosetta - Arctic

Nanami - Pulse

Karenina - Ember

Kamui - Tenebrion

Liv - Luminance

Lee - Entropy

Lucia - Crimson Abyss

Lucia - Plume

Punishing Gray Raven A-tier constructs

The constructs in this tier are less powerful than S-tiers but are still potent fighters. Upgrading them and their weapons at every opportunity is the best thing to do before entering the battle. They are the best constructs when players lack the ones in the S-tier.

Sophia - Silverfang, a support class construct dealing fire-type elemental damage, is an outstanding construct in this tier. Her specialty includes pulling all enemies in one area together, enabling attackers to deal combined damage. If one of the constructs is in bad shape in battles, she can heal them. She uses her dual guns to attack the enemies in this mobile action title.

Sophia - Silverfang

Bianca - Veritas

Haicma - Starveil

Nanami - Starfarer

Pulao - Dragontoll

No. 21 - XXI

Banji - Fate

Changyu - Qilin

Vera - Rozen

Chrome - Arclight

Sofia - Silver Fang

Ayla - Brilliance

Watanabe - Astral

Lucia - Dawn

Watanabe - Nightblade

Bianca - Zero

Lee - Palefire

Punishing Gray Raven B-tier constructs

The constructs in this tier are the weakest ones in Punishing Gray Raven. These characters suit early games and provide utility in some game modes. They are ideal for new players until they become familiar with the game's mechanics. However, as players progress through the game's story, they should pull stronger characters from the banner.

Lucia-Padma is the first character that players acquire in this free-to-play game. She is best suited for dealing significant damage to a single target and possesses the skill to boost attack damage.

Lucia - Padma

Liv - Eclipse

Nanami - Storm

Kamui - Bastion

Karenina - Blast

Liv - Lux

Wanshi - Hypnos

This tier list changes with every update the game receives. The developers adjust characters, nerfing some construct's abilities and buffing others. Additionally, the game also introduces new constructs regularly. These updates cause a power shift in the RPG game's meta. However, this tier list provides an overview of the current strength, helping players choose the best construct.

