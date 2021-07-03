Arkosh Gaming very dramatically kicks TI winner Dota 2 veteran Aui_2020 out of roster following their qualifiers defeat

The Dota 2 NA qualifier seat seems to be a toss-up between Undying and 4 Zoomers.

The NA Dota 2 scene is not known for being the most competitive region with the skill gap seen in the qualifiers having fortified the claim even further.

Undying and 4 Zoomers have been superior to all the teams they have faced so far. On the other hand, the exemplary team in the 'underdogs' camp has been a literal ‘meme team’ from Jake ‘SirActionSlacks’ Kanner.

.@Aui_2000's reaction to the end of the Arkosh vs Black N Yellow TI NA qualifier series today - /u/starboard https://t.co/6BmpG8tvVg #dota2 pic.twitter.com/7GeOn5bsWv — Reddit Dota 2 (@redditdota2) July 3, 2021

SirActionSlacks created Arkosh Gaming to renew popular interest in the NA Dota 2 scene.

Their over-the-top satanic shtick and dramatic antics all stem from that agenda. Now, to add even more spice to the show, Arkosh Gaming has removed the only non-anonymous member from their roster.

due to his poor performance and inability to secure us a very easy ti10 invite we have parted ways with aui_2000. His terrible lion game will go down in history as one of the worst games in any qualifier and we are happy to be rid of him. honestly fuck you @Aui_2000 — ArkoshGaming (@ArkoshGaming) July 3, 2021

‘The terrible Lion game’ in question is, of course, their second game against the D2 Hustlers in the lower qualifier bracket. Aui_2020 went on to become the biggest threat as an overfarmed position 5 Lion with a 13-3-13 KDA.

As expected, their handling of Aui_2000’s departure was thoroughly unprofessional and sardonic. It is very likely to be a satirical take on the flowery language some pro Dota 2 teams use to announce roster shuffles, e.g. ‘A Humble Goodbye’.

Everything about Arkosh Gaming is almost fine-tuned to extrapolate the most publicity out of all situations. As the Dota 2 'WePlay AniMajor' was unfolding, they removed their hard-supporting player off the roster.

It was revealed to be Nick ‘GOD_Z’ Zhang under the pseudonym of ‘G.O.A.T’ and the title can be interpreted as an elaborate goat-sacrifice joke for sly humor.

The replacement support player was none other than Kurtis ‘Aui_2000’ Lang. Aui_2000 is among the most revered analysts in the Dota 2 community, having hoisted the The International trophy as part of the legendary Evil Geniuses roster.

Naturally, his long retirement from the Dota 2 pro scene did hinder bar him from absolutely popping off in the NA qualifiers.

Arkosh Gaming fans got to witness a number of off-beat Aui_2020 homebrew support picks - including a support Mars with Helm of The Dominator.

Being a meme team, Arkosh Gaming were not desperate to qualify for TI. Even after they managed to progress through two serious oppositions in the lower bracket of the qualifiers, SirActionSlacks pleaded on Twitter for tougher teams and his call was answered by Black N Yellow.

I have been kicked from @ArkoshGaming after losing ti qualifiers. I actually love people thank God im out — Aui 2000 (@Aui_2000) July 3, 2021

Aui_2020’s reply was a smart callback to his removal from EG in 2015. It easily remains one of the most shocking roster changes in Dota 2 history.

i have been kicked from eg after winning ti. i actually hate people — Aui 2000 (@Aui_2000) August 15, 2015

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul