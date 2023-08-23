Armored Core 6: Best ways to obtain OS Tuning Chips

Armored Core 6 introduces a new way to power up your Core - OS Tuning Chips. These chips are used as a currency for powers and abilities that are key to success throughout the game. Some of the things you unlock in this method were given for free in previous games. Now, you have to unlock these powers, which will be worth spending time on.

OS Tuning Chips aren’t something you can farm, though. There are a few places to get this currency in Armored Core 6. Things like Boost Kick and Quick Turn are upgrades you will want for any AC you develop. Here’s what you need to know.

What are OS Tuning Chips in Armored Core 6?

OS Tuning options in AC6 (Image via FromSoftware)

In Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6, you’ll be introduced to the Arena battles. As you complete those simple PVE duels, you will be rewarded with OS Tuning Chips. In turn, you can head to the OS Tuning section of the garage and use them to unlock several upgrades for your ACs.

We learned about these OS Tuning upgrades in our preview session. They come in two forms: Active and Passive. The latter upgrades (Boost Kick, Quick Turn) don’t take up a slot on your Core. You can only have one active at a time using the Expansion port. Each costs OS Tuning Chips.

How to obtain OS Tuning Chips in Armored Core 6?

Your AC can only use one active upgrade at a time (Image via FromSoftware)

You can unlock OS Tuning Chips in a few ways. Since you can’t grind them, you must prioritize what you unlock and when. The easiest way to unlock OS Tuning Chips is by heading to the Arena.

This is where you fight relatively easy PVE battles. Your reward for each battle depends on the Arena Battle Rank you compete in. It starts at one, but your average will be three chips. You can expect six to eight chips in the later game battles.

In addition, a few of the biggest moments in the game - the conclusions of Chapters 1 and 5 also grant you chips that go towards upgrading your AC. Finally, in New Game+, you have a new collection of battles called Assembly Battles. While these fights don’t offer a great challenge, they yield greater rewards. On average, you’ll get 10 OS Tuning Chips here.

While you can’t farm them in the traditional sense, if you focus on these single-player battles, you can get all the chips you need to upgrade your builds in Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 offers players plenty of ways to finely tune their AC through this system. Our review of the latest FromSoft title is live, and you can read more about this incredible game here.