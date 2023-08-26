Armored Core 6: Complete Share ID AC decal and loadout customization guide

Armored Core 6 will allow you to customize your AC’s weapons loadout and how they look. This FromSoftware's mecha-based vehicular combat title has an incredibly detailed decal system that will let you personalize your mech, including changing colors, adding stickers and dog tags, and more.

It’s one of the most enjoyed features in the game, as players are taking it upon themselves to build mechs that look like Pepsiman, the iconic mech from Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as making an AC that looks like Kirby.

There is a lot you will be able to do with Armored Core 6’s decal customization feature, and at the same time, share them with your friends and the AC community.

This is where Share IDs come in, and today’s Armored Core 6 guide will go over everything you would want to know when it comes to sharing your mech’s appearance.

What do Share IDs do in Armored Core 6?

Share IDs are a 12-character code that you will find associated with your in-game profile. You can share them with others so they can download the mech setup you use and vice versa.

While you can share as many Share IDs for your decals, unfortunately, the same cannot be done for loadouts, which will be capped at one Share ID at a time.

How to input and use Share ID?

To be able to use a friend’s Share ID in Armored Core 6, you will be required to:

Make your way to the AC design menu on the game’s main title screen. There you will find the Image Editor option.

Click on it and then on the Downloaded tab. Here, you will need to tap the “Download” button, which will then pop up the input box where you must type in the Share ID of the decal you wish to apply to your own mech.

After putting in the ID, you will have to hit Enter to confirm, and the game will automatically download the decal and loadout settings for you.

Make sure you have at least defeated the AH 12 HC helicopter, which is the game's first boss, before attempting this. That is because mech customization is locked prior to this.