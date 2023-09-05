Armored Core 6 dual-shotgun build guide: Best weapons, frame, expansions and more

Creating your own custom mech in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is easily the most engaging aspect of the game. Much like FromSoftware's previous titles, the mech-action game gives you complete liberty over the kind of build and playstyle you want to pursue. What's even more fascinating is that, unlike Dark Souls, you won't have to commit to a certain build/playstyle for your entire playthrough of Armored Core 6.

While some weapons are arguably more powerful than others, every single one of them is a viable option against the plethora of bosses and enemies that you'll encounter in the game. Unlike the Souls games, Armored Core 6 does not feature a traditional leveling system. Instead, your playstyle and stats are defined by the weapons and frames you choose for your build.

Here's a comprehensive guide on one of the most overpowered builds in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon - the dual-Zimmerman shotgun build, which is capable of stagger-locking and melting boss healthbars in an instant.

The best dual-shotgun build in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

While the opening chapter somewhat restricts build creation due to your limited choice of weapons, once you do get past Balteus, you can start tinkering with your mech to create the build that you desire. And what's better than going for the most overpowered close-ranged playstyle, using dual shotguns and vertical missiles.

Once you get past Balteus, complete all the Arena Battles up to that section and deal with the first boss of Chapter 2, i.e., the Smart Cleaner. By doing so, you can unlock Zimmerman, the most powerful shotgun in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. Although the Zimmerman does not possess the range that other kinetic weapons have access to, it makes up for it with its raw DPS.

This build, which I call - the "Eliminator," makes use of two Zimmermans paired with shoulder-mounted split-missiles. It's capable of essentially stun-locking enemies almost indefinitely and dealing absurd amounts of damage. I also chose the Mind Alpha frame for a balance between agility and defense. Here's a complete breakdown of the Eliminator dual-shotgun build:

Right-arm unit: ISG-027 ZIMMERMAN

ISG-027 ZIMMERMAN Left-arm unit: SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Right-back unit: BML-G2/P17SPL-16

BML-G2/P17SPL-16 Left-back unit: BML-G2/P17SPL-16

BML-G2/P17SPL-16 Head: 20-081 MIND ALPHA

20-081 MIND ALPHA Core: 07-061 MIND ALPHA

07-061 MIND ALPHA Arms: 04-101 MIND ALPHA

04-101 MIND ALPHA Legs: 06-041 MIND ALPHA

06-041 MIND ALPHA Booster: BC-0200 GRIDWALKER

BC-0200 GRIDWALKER FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: IA-C01G: AORTA

IA-C01G: AORTA OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

I've tested this build against bosses like Ayre, Handler Walter, Sea Spider, and Ibis Series CEL 240. And while it did take a little getting used to, especially after being relegated to mostly plasma rifles and Pile Bunker, the Eliminator is arguably one of the most effective builds against these bosses.

I even managed to grab an S-rank for some of the late-game missions with this build, helping me progress toward the Platinum trophy in Armored Core 6.