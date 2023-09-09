Armored Core 6 Enforcer boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

Boss fights are one of the best aspects of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's moment-to-moment gameplay loop. While the mech-action title isn't a traditional souls-like RPG akin to FromSoftware's previous releases, it does share plenty of similarities with "Souls" games, especially when it comes to combat, enemy encounters, and boss fights.

Among the many bosses that you will have to overcome to progress through the story is the Enforcer, an AI-controlled PCA craft that acts as the last line of defense against the threats to the Coral. Being a PCA-developed mech, the Enforcer comes equipped with powerful artillery, which enables it to deal massive amounts of damage with each attack.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Enforcer in Armored Core 6, including the best build, weapons, and more.

Best build to use against Enforcer in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Being a PCA craft akin to Balteus, the Enforcer in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is quite resilient to direct damage. This is partly due to its heavy armor but also because of its very high agility.

While the Enforcer isn't an AC (Armored Core), it does feature characteristics of one, especially when it comes to its moveset and attack patterns. Fortunately, the boss does have a few weaknesses.

The best way to deal with the Enforcer is to stay with it at all times. However, staying at close range is much easier said than done, especially if you don't have a particularly agile build.

Here's a mech build that is highly recommended for the Enforcer boss fight in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon:

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Right-back unit: VP-60LCD

Left-back unit: VP-60LCD

Head: EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA

Core: EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA

Arms: EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA

Legs: EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA

Booster: (Nothing)

FCS: VE-21B

Generator: VP-20D

OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

Not only does this build allow you to stack multiple heavy plasma weapons, but it is also quite agile, thanks to the "Fortaleza" Tank legs.

Tips to easily defeat the Enforcer in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Here are a few tips that'll help you defeat the Enforcer in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon without much hassle:

The Enforcer starts the fight with a laser attack, which you can easily avoid by quickly hard-locking onto the boss and quickly boosting sideways.

Once you dodge the initial laser attack, assault boost towards the boss (you can combo the assault boost with a boost kick if you're comfortable with the moveset).

The first few attacks of the Encforcer are mostly ranged, so staying close to the boss helps negate most of its offensive options, giving you ample time to deal impact and direct damage to the boss.

Once the boss' health drops to 50% or less, it transitions to phase 2, where its attacks become more erratic and deal higher amounts of damage.

The Enforcer also gains access to an AOE (area of effect) attack, which it can use at close range. You can easily dodge this attack by simply boosting upwards.

Once you drop the boss' health down to 30%, it'll cool down a bit, giving you ample time to deal direct damage and defeat it.

The Enforcer isn't the most challenging boss in Armored Core 6, akin to Ibis Series CEL 240 or ALLMIND. However, it is a tough boss fight, one that requires proper knowledge of the game's combat system and a well-optimized build.