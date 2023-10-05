Armored Core 6 patch 1.03.1 official notes: Component balances, bug fixes, and more

FromSoftware has released patch 1.03.1 for Armored Core 6, which contains balance changes for various weapons, parts, expansions, and more. This update also fixes some bugs encountered by players after the parent update. Furthermore, this patch also reduces the recoil and charge time of LR-036 CURTIS, which prevents players from using it to its full potential.

This article contains the overview of patch 1.03.1 for Armored Core 6. Interested players may visit the official website for detailed notes.

Official notes for Armored Core 6 patch 1.03.1

Weapon Units balances

EXPLOSIVE THROWER “DF-ET-09 TAI-YANG-SHOU”: increased Effective Range/Total Rounds, decreased Reload Time.

LINEAR RIFLE “LR-036 CURTIS”: decreased Recoil/Charge Time.

LINEAR RIFLE “LR-037 HARRIS”: increased Chg. Attack Power/Cooling, decreased Charge Time.

SHOTGUN “SG-026 HALDEMAN”: decreased Direct Hit Adjustment.

SHOTGUN “SG-027 ZIMMERMAN” decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment.

HANDGUN “HG-003 COQUILLETT”: increased Total Rounds.

HANDGUN “HG-004 DUCKETT”: increased Total Rounds.

BURST HANDGUN “MA-E-211 SAMPU”: increased Total Rounds.

NEEDLE GUN “EL-PW-00 VIENTO”: increased Total Rounds.

BAZOOKA “DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time.

BAZOOKA "MAJESTIC”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time.

BAZOOKA “LITTLE GEM”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time.

DETONATING BAZOOKA “44-141 JVLN ALPHA”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time.

GRENADE “DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact.

GRENADE “DIZZY”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Effective Range also adjusted. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact.

GRENADE “IRIDIUM”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Reduced sway caused by accumulated Recoil. Effective Range also adjusted. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact.

PLASMA RIFLE “IA-C01W1: NEBULA”: decreased Chg. Attack Power/Chg. Impact/Chg. Accum. Impact, increased Charge Time.

SIEGE HAND MISSILE “WS-5000 APERITIF”: increased Reload Time, decreased Guidance.

GRENADE CANNON “EARSHOT”: decreased Reload Time. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact.

GRENADE CANNON ”SONGBIRDS”: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact.

STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER “VE-60SNA”: decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment/Attack Power on consecutive attacks.

LASER CANNON “VP-60LCS”: increased Total Rounds.

DIFFUSE LASER CANNON “VP-60LCD”: increased Total Rounds.

PULSE SHIELD LAUNCHER “EULE/60D”: increased Total Rounds/Pulse Shield Durability, decreased Weight/EN Load.

LIGHT WAVE CANNON “IA-C01W3: AURORA”: decreased EN Load. Energy Firearm Spec now applies to this weapon.

DUAL MISSILE “BML-G1/P31DUO-02”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed.

DUAL MISSILE “BML-G1/P32DUO-03”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed.

DUAL MISSILE “BML-G2/P08DUO-03”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed.

ACTIVE HOMING MISSILE “BML-G3/P04ACT-01”: increased Guidance/Homing Lock Time/Projectile Speed.

ACTIVE HOMING MISSILE “BML-G3/P05ACT-02”: increased Guidance/Homing Lock Time/Projectile Speed.

NEEDLE MISSILE “EL-PW-01 TRUENO”: decreased Guidance. Projectiles now follow a stable trajectory.

CORAL MISSILE “IB-C03W3: NGI 006”: decreased Chg. Attack Power/Chg. Impact/Chg. Accum. Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment.

LASER ORBIT “45-091 ORBT”: increased Attack Power/Direct Hit Adjustment/Ideal Range/Effective Range/Projectile Speed.

LASER TURRET “VP-60LT”: increased Projectile Speed/Laser Turret Attack Frequency.

Frame Parts balances

HEAD “AH-J-124 BASHO”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “HD-011 MELANDER”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “HD-033M VERRILL”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “HD-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “VP-44S”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “VP-44D”: decreased Attitude Stability.

HEAD “VE-44A”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “HC-2000 FINDER EYE”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “HC-3000 WRECKER”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “HS-5000 APPETIZER”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “EL-PH-00 ALBA”: increased System Recovery.

HEAD “20-081 MIND ALPHA”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery.

HEAD “20-082 MIND BETA”: decreased System Recovery.

HEAD “IB-C03H: HAL 826”: increased Attitude Stability.

CORE “NACHTREIHER/40E”: increased Attitude Stability/Generator Output Adj.

CORE “IA-C01C: EPHEMERA”: decreased AP/Anti-Energy Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense/Attitude Stability.

ARMS “AA-J-123 BASHO”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense.

ARMS “AA-J-123/RC JAILBREAK”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense.

ARMS “AR-011 MELANDER”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “AR-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “VP-46S”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “VP-46D”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “NACHTREIHER/46E”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “VE-46A”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “AC-2000 TOOL ARM”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “AS-5000 SALAD”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “EL-PA-00 ALBA”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “04-101 MIND ALPHA”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “IA-C01A: EPHEMERA”: increased Recoil Control.

ARMS “IB-C03A: HAL 826”: increased Recoil Control.

BIPEDAL “AL-J-121 BASHO”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “AL-J-121/RC JAILBREAK”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “LG-011 MELANDER”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “LG-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “VP-422”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “VE-42A”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “2C-2000 CRAWLER”: increased Attitude Stability/Load Limit/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “2C-3000 WRECKER”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “2S-5000 DESSERT”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “EL-PL-00 ALBA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “IA-C01L: EPHEMERA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

BIPEDAL “IB-C03L: HAL 826”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance.

REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: increased Attitude Stability.

REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased Attitude Stability.

REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased Attitude Stability.

TETRAPOD “LG-033M VERRILL”: decreased AP.

TETRAPOD “VP-424”: decreased AP.

TANK “EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Energy Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense/Attitude Stability.

Inner Parts Balances

BOOSTER “AB-J-137 KIKAKU”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “BST-G1/P10”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “BST-G2/P04”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “BST-G2/P06SPD”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “ALULA/21E”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “FLUEGEL/21Z”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “BC-0600 12345”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “BC-0400 MULE”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “IA-C01B: GILLS”: increased Upward Thrust.

BOOSTER “IB-C03B: NGI 001”: increased Upward Thrust.

FCS “FCS-G2/P05”: decreased Close-Range Assist.

FCS “FC-006 ABBOT”: decreased Close-Range Assist.

FCS “FC-008 TALBOT”: decreased Close-Range Assist.

GENERATOR “AG-J-098 JOSO”: increased EN Capacity/Supply Recovery/Energy Firearm Spec.

GENERATOR “AG-E-013 YABA”: increased EN Capacity/Supply Recovery/Energy Firearm Spec.

GENERATOR “AG-T-005 HOKUSHI”: increased EN Capacity/Energy Firearm Spec.

Expansion adjustments

EXPANSION “PULSE PROTECTION”: increased Resilience.

EXPANSION “TERMINAL ARMOR”: increased Duration.

Adjusted Attitude Recovery rate according to Total Weight. ACS Strain now dissipates much faster on lighter ACs, and slightly slower on heavier ACs.

Adjusted various Boost Speed rates according to Total Weight.

Decreased top speed during Assault Boost for heavier ACs.

Decreased Boost Kick attack range for Tetrapod legs.

Increased EN Consumption while hovering with Tetrapod legs.

Decreased Impact reduction effect during Assault Boost.

Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt when colliding with enemies during Assault Boost.

Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt by Boost Kick from all leg types except Reverse Joint.

Adjusted damage dealt by certain weapons when attacking the pulse shield deployed from PULSE SHIELD LAUNCHER “EULE/60D”.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with CORAL OSCILLATOR “IB-C03W2: WLT 101” where charged attacks would have stronger tracking than intended when using Tetrapod legs.

Fixed a bug where the attack warning marker would not display for an enemy AC firing DETONATING MISSILE “45-091 JVLN BETA” equipped to the left back slot.

Fixed a bug where the attack warning sound would not play correctly for an enemy firing GRENADE “IRIDIUM”.

Fixed a bug where charged attacks from LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT” and CORAL OSCILLATOR “IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT” would clip through certain structures/objects.

Fixed a bug where reloading with a full magazine would cause certain weapons to fire unintentionally.

Other bug fixes.

The aforementioned summarizes the list of changes included in patch 1.03.1 in Armored Core 6.