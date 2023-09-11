Armored Core 6 patch v1.02 official notes: Balance updates, performance fixes, and more

A new Armored Core 6 patch is now live, and with version 1.02 FromStoftware will be looking to introduce a good deal of quality-of-life updates along with balance changes to many guns and AC parts. However, bugs and performance fixes will be the major concern for this update which is why the update is a rather small one.

The patch was followed by server downtime, and now that the servers are live again, players will be able to log into the RPG and download the latest update

Armored Core 6 fans looking for a detailed description of patch 1.02 can look up FromSoftware’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Armored Core 6 patch 1.02 official notes

1) Armored Core 6 1.02 balance adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments:

MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time.

LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time.

RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time.

DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.

2) Armored Cores 6 patch 1.02 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.

Armored Core 6 patch 1.02 is now available for download for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.