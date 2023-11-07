Armored Core 6 regulation update 1.04.1 official notes: Component balances, bug fixes, and more

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon recently got another major regulation update, which comes with a host of weapon and component balances and minor fixes for the game. The regulation update 1.04.1, is a follow-up to the 1.04 title update that went live last month. This latest addition is mostly geared towards balancing some of the melee weapons.

The previous update for Armored Core 6 mostly featured nerfs for a number of weapons, mostly the ones that have become the meta, such as the Zimmerman and Songbird. However, with the latest regulation update, FromSoftware seems to have buffed some of the most niche weapons, such as the plasma-based ones.

The update also seems to have buffed some of the starter Reverse Joint and Bipedal leg types. Here are the complete patch notes for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's regulation update 1.04.1.

Official notes for Armored Core 6 regulation update 1.04.1

The new regulation update for Armored Core 6 mostly targets the laser weapons, buffing most of them and even making some of the least used ones, such as the laser shotgun - WUERGER/66E, a much more viable alternative to kinetic shotguns. Here's the complete patch notes for Armored Core 6's new update:

Expand Tweet

Balance Adjustments (Weapon Units)

LASER BLADE “Vvc-770LB”: increased Cooling, decreased Weight / EN Load. Now takes less time for cooling to start

LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT”: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling. Now takes less time for cooling to start

NAPALM BOMB LAUNCHER “MA-T-222 KYORAI”: increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time

JAMMING BOMB LAUNCHER “MA-T-223 KYORIKU”: decreased Charge Time

STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST”: increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time. Stabilized shock damage by shortening intervals between damage procs, and adjusted system abnormality build-up

LASER SHOTGUN “WUERGER/66E: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling, decreased Charge Time. Now takes less time for cooling to start

MULTI ENERGY RIFLE “44-142 KRSV”: increased Total Rounds. Adjusted Ammunition Cost and ammunition spent from a charge attack in accordance with increased Total Rounds

SPREAD BAZOOKA “SB-033M MORLEY”: increased Total Rounds, decreased Weight

PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER “Vvc-703PM”: decreased Weight / EN Load

PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER “Vvc-706PM”: decreased Weight / EN Load

Balance Adjustments (Frame Parts)

ARMS “AR-011 MELANDER”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “AR-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Firearm Specialization, decreased Weight

ARMS “DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “VP-46S”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “NACHTREIHER/46E”: decreased EN Load

ARMS “VE-46A”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “AC-3000 WRECKER”: increased Melee Specialization, decreased Weight

ARMS “AS-5000 SALAD”: increased Melee Specialization, decreased EN Load

ARMS “EL-PA-00 ALBA”: increased Firearm Specialization

BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA": increased AP, decreased EN Load

REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased AP / Anti-Kinetic Defense / Anti-Energy Defense / Anti-Explosive Defense / Load Limit

Expand Tweet

The regulation updates for Armored Core 6 are usually followed up with a title update in roughly a week's time. However, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are yet to confirm anything regarding the same.