Armored Core 6 regulation update 1.04.1 official notes: Component balances, bug fixes, and more

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon recently got another major regulation update, which comes with a host of weapon and component balances and minor fixes for the game. The regulation update 1.04.1, is a follow-up to the 1.04 title update that went live last month. This latest addition is mostly geared towards balancing some of the melee weapons.
The previous update for Armored Core 6 mostly featured nerfs for a number of weapons, mostly the ones that have become the meta, such as the Zimmerman and Songbird. However, with the latest regulation update, FromSoftware seems to have buffed some of the most niche weapons, such as the plasma-based ones.
The update also seems to have buffed some of the starter Reverse Joint and Bipedal leg types. Here are the complete patch notes for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's regulation update 1.04.1.
Official notes for Armored Core 6 regulation update 1.04.1
The new regulation update for Armored Core 6 mostly targets the laser weapons, buffing most of them and even making some of the least used ones, such as the laser shotgun - WUERGER/66E, a much more viable alternative to kinetic shotguns. Here's the complete patch notes for Armored Core 6's new update:
Balance Adjustments (Weapon Units)
- LASER BLADE “Vvc-770LB”: increased Cooling, decreased Weight / EN Load. Now takes less time for cooling to start
- LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT”: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling. Now takes less time for cooling to start
- NAPALM BOMB LAUNCHER “MA-T-222 KYORAI”: increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time
- JAMMING BOMB LAUNCHER “MA-T-223 KYORIKU”: decreased Charge Time
- STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST”: increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time. Stabilized shock damage by shortening intervals between damage procs, and adjusted system abnormality build-up
- LASER SHOTGUN “WUERGER/66E: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling, decreased Charge Time. Now takes less time for cooling to start
- MULTI ENERGY RIFLE “44-142 KRSV”: increased Total Rounds. Adjusted Ammunition Cost and ammunition spent from a charge attack in accordance with increased Total Rounds
- SPREAD BAZOOKA “SB-033M MORLEY”: increased Total Rounds, decreased Weight
- PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER “Vvc-703PM”: decreased Weight / EN Load
- PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER “Vvc-706PM”: decreased Weight / EN Load
Balance Adjustments (Frame Parts)
- ARMS “AR-011 MELANDER”: increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS “AR-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Firearm Specialization, decreased Weight
- ARMS “DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS “VP-46S”: increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS “NACHTREIHER/46E”: decreased EN Load
- ARMS “VE-46A”: increased Melee Specialization
- ARMS “AC-3000 WRECKER”: increased Melee Specialization, decreased Weight
- ARMS “AS-5000 SALAD”: increased Melee Specialization, decreased EN Load
- ARMS “EL-PA-00 ALBA”: increased Firearm Specialization
- BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA": increased AP, decreased EN Load
- REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased AP / Anti-Kinetic Defense / Anti-Energy Defense / Anti-Explosive Defense / Load Limit
The regulation updates for Armored Core 6 are usually followed up with a title update in roughly a week's time. However, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are yet to confirm anything regarding the same.