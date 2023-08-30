Armored Core 6 ALLMIND boss guide: Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

ALLMIND is among those bosses that very few players will face during their playthrough of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. The reason for this is that the boss is locked behind the second New Game+ cycle. However, if you power your way through the game's multiple different endings, and make your way to the end of NG+2, you'll be faced with one of the best boss fights Armored Core 6 has to offer.

Being the true final boss of the game, ALLMIND is easily one of, if not the toughest enemy you encounter in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. As such, it's not a surprise that many players struggle to defeat this boss on their first attempt. With multiple phases and some really powerful weapons at its disposal, ALLMIND poses a great challenge as the final boss of the third ending.

However, much like any other boss in the game, ALLMIND has its own set of vulnerabilities, which can easily be exploited to your advantage. While it took me nearly a day to get past this boss fight, I did eventually figure out a build that you can use to defeat ALLMIND in Armored Core 6.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Best build to use against ALLMIND in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Much like the Ibis Series, ALLMIND is a boss that, despite its rather bulky appearance, is fairly agile and can easily overwhelm you with its constant barrage of attacks. What makes the boss even more difficult to manage, in my opinion, is the additional MT units it has access to. In the first phase, ALLMIND's AC (Mind Alpha frame) is fairly nimble.

However, the boss compensates for its lack of defensive attributes with the sheer overwhelming number of MTs it has access to. These MTs constantly attack you, and can easily stagger you if you stay in one place for too long. To counter the boss, I focused on a build that relies on impact damage above anything else.

Having more impact damage allowed me to easily stagger the boss with a few shots and follow-up with two of my very high DPS weapons. Here's a breakdown of the build that I used for the ALLMIND boss fight in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon:

Right-arm unit: IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT

IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT Left-arm unit: SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Right-back unit: VE-60SNA

VE-60SNA Left-back unit: VP-60LCS

VP-60LCS Head: IB-C03H: HAL 826

IB-C03H: HAL 826 Core: IB-C03C: HAL 826

IB-C03C: HAL 826 Arms: IB-C03A: HAL 826

IB-C03A: HAL 826 Legs: IB-C03L: HAL 826

IB-C03L: HAL 826 Booster: BST-G2/P06SPD

BST-G2/P06SPD FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: AG-T-005 HOKUSHI

AG-T-005 HOKUSHI OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

I call this build the "Doom Bringer", in part due to its ability to reliably stagger and deal damage to even the toughest bosses in Armored Core 6, but also due to its menacing appearance.

Tips to defeat ALLMIND in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

ALLMIND will require you to get accustomed to an agile playstyle. Although it's possible to defeat the boss with a Tank build, I recommend using a lightweight build (Biped or Reverse Joint) to better your chances at victory. Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat ALLMIND in Armored Core 6:

The first phase is a pure DPS check. As such, I recommend using hard lock-on and focusing exclusively on ALLMIND, instead of the MTs. Make sure you have a proper mid or long-range FCS equipped, since that'll help you easily track the boss across the arena.

ALLMIND starts the fight with a charged plasma cannon. Make sure to quickly lock on to the boss and dodge to the right. This should give you enough time to unload your cannons at the boss, and potentially staggering him (granted you're using the Doom Bringer build, I suggested).

Once you stagger ALLMIND, quickly boost close to it and dish out damage using Zimmerman or any of your other high DPS weapons. If you do these steps right, then the first phase should get over in a single or, at worst, double staggers.

If you're struggling to land hits on the boss reliably, make use of the Assault Armor expansion, which will help you deal massive amounts of impact damage and follow-up with shotgun blast to stagger ALLMIND.

In its second phase, ALLMIND switches to a much bigger and more powerful AC that features abilities similar to the Ibis Series mechs, especially the one used by Ayre in the "Fires of Rubicon" ending.

Not only does ALLMIND get access to new moves in this phase, but also gets an AP and Attitude Stability buff, making it much harder to deal damage to the boss. Fortunately, using plasma rifles or the rail cannon, which I used in this build, are perfectly suitable for C-weapon bosses.

The best way to stagger the boss in this phase is to stay close to it and deal constant impact damage using our shoulder cannons. Once ALLMIND is staggered, you need to quickly get close to it (I highly recommend the Assault Boost and Boost Kick combo), and start shooting the boss with Redshift and Zimmerman.

You'll need to repeat this process a couple of times to finally defeat it. There are two attacks to look out for in particular, both of which are melee. The first one is a charged melee swipe, which you can avoid by boosting backwards and the second is a Laser Lance attack, which can be avoided by either Assault Boosting away from the boss or sideways.

Once you defeat ALLMIND, you'll be able to witness what is essentially the true ending of Armored Core 6, alongside some really fascinating revelations regarding the Coral as well as fate of Ayre and the Rubiconians.