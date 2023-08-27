5 most overpowered builds in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon features what can be considered one of the most robust customization systems ever present in a FromSoftware game. While Armored Core 6 might not align with anything the Japanese developer has worked on in the last decade or so, it is still a FromSoftware game at its core, with a robust build crafting system to boot.

In previous offerings from the developer, i.e., the Dark Souls titles as well as the spiritual successors, Elden Ring and Bloodborne, you were encouraged to create one build, which you'd level up and evolve throughout the game. However, in Armroed Core 6, there's no such thing as "leveling up."

The mechs that you piece together are what will define not only your playstyle, but also your AC's core stats. As such, you'd want to take some time going through the different weapons and frames available to you, see how their stats impact your prefered playstyle, and equip them for missions.

However, if you want to skip the boring min-maxing and calculation aspect of build crafting in Armored Core 6, and want to get straight into the action with the most powerful builds possible, you're at the right place. Here are five of the most overpowered builds in Armored Core 6 that I was able to piece together during my 50+ hours of playtime.

From Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot to Lightning God, here are 5 most powerful builds in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

1) The Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot

The Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot build (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

This build is arguably one of the best early-game ACs that you can assemble in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. The Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot will not only help you get past the early game encounters, but will also carry you through most of the mid to late-game sections on your first playthrough.

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Right-back unit: Vvc - 70VPM

Vvc - 70VPM Left-back unit: Vvc - 70VPM

Vvc - 70VPM Head: VP-44S

VP-44S Core: VP-40S

VP-40S Arms: VP-46S

VP-46S Legs: VP-422

VP-422 Booster: BST-G2/P04/ ALULA/21E

BST-G2/P04/ ALULA/21E FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20C

VP-20C OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

Thanks to its dual-plasma-rifle setup, this build deals insane amounts of impact as well as AP damage, as long as you pair it up with a good FCS.

2) The BASHO Cannonier

The BASHO Cannonier build (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

This is a very heavy build, one that sacrifices airborne combat abilities for raw damage and AP. I equipped this behemoth of a frame with the most powerful explosive equipment that I could get my hands on in chapter 2, making it essentially a tank, but on two legs.

Right-arm unit: RF-02 SCUDDER

RF-02 SCUDDER Left-arm unit: MAJESTIC

MAJESTIC Right-back unit: BML-G2/P05MLT-10

BML-G2/P05MLT-10 Left-back unit: BML-G2/P05MLT-10

BML-G2/P05MLT-10 Head: AH-J-124 BASHO

AH-J-124 BASHO Core: AC-J-120 BASHO

AC-J-120 BASHO Arms: AA-J-123 BASHO

AA-J-123 BASHO Legs: AL-J-121 BASHO

AL-J-121 BASHO Booster: ALULA/21E

ALULA/21E FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20D

VP-20D OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

I found this build to be very viable against those PCA crafts, which make the most of the second and third chapter missions of Armored Core 6. Being able to fire some of the most powerful weapons, without the risk of losing stability, is something I do not take lightly. This is especially important when going up against those PCA enforcers.

3) The God-Killer

The God Killer build (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

This is the end-game build that I used for most of the boss fights at the end of chapter 4 and 5. While it might seem a bit counterintuitive, but the Fortaleza Tank legs are arguably the fastest leg types in the game, period. The ability to dodge most attacks without the need for quick boosting, alongside the capacity to equip heavy artillery, makes this one of the most overpowered frames in Armored Core 6.

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Vvc - 760PR Right-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Left-back unit: VP-60LCD

VP-60LCD Head: EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA Core: EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TC-10 FIRMEZA Arms: EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA

EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA Legs: EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA

EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA Booster: (Nothing)

(Nothing) FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: VP-20D

VP-20D OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

The Fortaleza legs are equally as viable for airborne combat in Armored Core 6 as they are on the ground. While they do have less base AP than other Tank legs, they make up for it with agility, something you won't really associate with Tank legs.

4) The Lightning God

The video above shows the Lightning God build in action against one of the minibosses in New Game++.

Now, if you're looking for a good all-rounded build to carry you through most of the New Game+ and New Game++ missions and Arena Battles, then you just can't go wrong with my "Lightning God" build. Being built on the HAL frame, i.e., the Coral-infused (Ibis) frame that you get at the end of one of the endings, it comes with some really good overall stat distrbution, and compatibility with weapons.

Right-arm unit: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Left-arm unit: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Right-back unit: BML-G1/P07VTC-12

BML-G1/P07VTC-12 Left-back unit: BML-G1/P07VTC-12

BML-G1/P07VTC-12 Head: IB-C03H: HAL 826

IB-C03H: HAL 826 Core: IB-C03C: HAL 826

IB-C03C: HAL 826 Arms: IB-C03A: HAL 826

IB-C03A: HAL 826 Legs: IB-C03L: HAL 826

IB-C03L: HAL 826 Booster: BST-G2/P06SPD

BST-G2/P06SPD FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20C

VP-20C OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

You can also equip dual plasma rifles with cannons for additional impact damage. I personally prefer the raw DPS of the explosive weapons and ammo reserve of the kinetic ones, which is why I used them for this build.

5) The Doom Bringer

The video above shows the Doom Bringer build in action against the true final boss of the game.

This is a build that I recently came up with, and one that has been quite efficient when it comes to getting those rather infuriatiItng S-ranks in Armored Core 6. It is specifically made for some of the toughest boss fights in Armored Core 6, including ALLMIND, Ayre, Walter and even Ibis.

Right-arm unit: IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT

IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT Left-arm unit: SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Right-back unit: VE-60SNA

VE-60SNA Left-back unit: VP-60LCS

VP-60LCS Head: IB-C03H: HAL 826

IB-C03H: HAL 826 Core: IB-C03C: HAL 826

IB-C03C: HAL 826 Arms: IB-C03A: HAL 826

IB-C03A: HAL 826 Legs: IB-C03L: HAL 826

IB-C03L: HAL 826 Booster: BST-G2/P06SPD

BST-G2/P06SPD FCS: VE-21B

VE-21B Generator: AG-T-005 HOKUSHI

AG-T-005 HOKUSHI OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

Given some of the components I used for this build come from the NG++ cycles, you will have to progress quite far into the game to be able to replicate it.