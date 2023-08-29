Armored Core 6: Unlocking the Good, the Bad, and the True Endings

Keeping in line with other FromSoftware titles, Armored Core 6 also has multiple endings that you can unlock as you play through the narrative. There is a Good, a Bad, as well as a True Ending that you can obtain. However, there are different requisites that you need to meet for each of them.

There are several trophies and achievements that you get to unlock for the title, and unlocking all the endings is important if you wish to platinum the game.

Armored Core 6 can be a rather unforgiving experience, as FromSoftware titles usually do not hold the player's hands as they make their way through the game. Hence, unlocking all the endings is proving to be a challenge for many in the community.

Hence, today’s Armored Core 6 guide will go over how you can unlock all three of the endings in the game.

All Armored Core 6 endings and how to unlock them

Here is how you will be able to unlock each of the three endings in Armored Core 6:

Unlocking the Bad Ending in Armored Core 6

You can unlock both the Good and the Bad endings in Armored Core 6 during your first playthrough. However, in NG+ (New Game Plus), the requirements for the Good ending will change if you have gotten the Bad one first.

The Bad Ending is called “Fires of Raven,” and the requirements for it are the same even if you have not been able to unlock it in the first playthrough.

To get this ending, you need to make the following choices:

Chapter 3

Choose Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft.

Chapter 4

Choose Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers.

Chapter 5

Choose Mission 37: Intercept Corporate Forces.

It’s the easiest ending to get, and players will often accidentally obtain it in the game.

Unlocking the Good Ending in Armored Core 6

The Good ending is called “Liberator of Rubicon,” and getting it is a bit harder. If you are looking to do it on your first play-through, then here are the choices that you have to make:

Chapter 3

Choose Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads.

Chapter 4

Choose Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns.

Chapter 5

Choose Mission 38: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla

If you are unlocking the ending in New Game Plus, here are the choices you need to make:

Chapter 1

Mission 6: When Attacking the Dam Complex, choose the “Refuse” option when the choice arrives

Chapter 3

Play Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech.

Unlocking the True Ending in Armored Core 6

The True Ending is where you will be able to experience more lore in the game. The ending is called “Alea lacta Est,” which translates to “The Die Is Cast.” It’s one of the harder endings to unlock, as you will be required to play through the game two times in order to unlock it.

On your third playthrough, you need to make the following choices to get the ending:

Chapter 1

During Mission 6: Attack the Damn Complex, choose “Accept” when presented with a choice.

Chapter 3

Choose Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

Choose Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

Chapter 4

Choose Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial

Choose Mission 33-B: Eliminate V.III.

To complete the True Ending, you need to face ALLMIND in the end, which is one of the hardest fights in the game.