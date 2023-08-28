Armored Core 6: All secret hidden parts and where to find them

Purchasing parts from the shop is not the only way you can make your mech significantly more powerful in Armored Core 6. This is because many incredibly potent weapons and armaments are hidden away throughout all the chapters in the game, and these secret locations are often easily overlooked. There are a total of 12 hidden parts that you can acquire as you make your way through all the Sortie missions.

While some of these are easily attainable with a little exploration, others are quite hard to come by if you don't know where to look for them.

This Armored Core 6 guide will go over all hidden parts and their locations in every chapter.

All hidden mech parts in Armored Core 6 and where to find them

Expand Tweet

The sections below explain where you can obtain every secret part in Armored Core 6.

All Chapter 2 hidden parts in Armored Core 6

HC-3000: WRECKER Head

Mission 12 “Infiltrate Grid 086”

To get the HC-3000, you will need to boot up mission 12 and reach the “Reach center of Grid 086’s lower level” objective. Then, make your way down the torn-up hole, where you will find two mechs. You will need to check the back corner for the container, which will contain the WRECKER Head.

CC-3000: WRECKER Core

Mission 12 “Infiltrate Grid 086”

The next secret part is also in Mission 12. This time, go to the room that has a big smelter. Walking past it, you will find another room with the container holding the Core.

AC-3000: WRECKER Arms

Mission 12 “Infiltrate Grid 086”

For the next WRECKER part, find a way inside the pipe located in front of the furnace. Drop down it and follow the path until you find the container with the arms.

2C-3000: WRECKER Legs

Mission 12 “Infiltrate Grid 086”

The final WRECKER part can be obtained right before venturing into the “Annihilate enemy MT squad” objective. You will notice a large open area where you must find a way to the second-highest area of the platforms. You will notice a set of train tracks, at the end of which you will get the final secret part of the WRECKER line in Armored Core 6.

All Chapter 3 hidden parts in Armored Core 6

IA-C01W1: NEBULA Plasma Rifle

Mission 18: “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”

To get the NEBULA Plasma Rifle in Armored Core 6, you must be on Mission 18 and reach the long tunnel until you get the message PCA squad. Go to the topmost pipes, where there will be a room with enemies. At the end of it, you will find many platforms located on the wall, with a sniper mech at the very top.

Your objective is to jump to the platform located at the back of the room. Here, you will find the container with the rifle.

IA-C01G: AORTA Generator

Mission 19 “Tunnel Sabotage”

The AORTA Generator is located atop a building near the second objective of the mission. You will need to follow the red beacon and complete the first objective to reach this area.

Expand Tweet

WB-0010: DOUBLE TROUBLE Chainsaw

Mission 24 “Eliminate ‘Honest’ Brute”

In mission 24, you will eventually reach a waypoint that has several broken pillar platforms. Head northwest and then make your way down the left platforms. You will spot a container with the chainsaw. However, be cautious as it will have red laser traps on it.

BC-0600: 12345 Booster

Mission 24 “Eliminate ‘Honest’ Brute”

Armored Core 6’s Mission 24 will also contain another hidden part in the form of a Booster, which can be obtained on the opposite end of the objective. When the Brute contacts you, turn around and reach the edge of the platform for the container with the booster.

WB-0000: BAD COOK Flamethrower

Mission 24 “Eliminate ‘Honest’ Brute”

Mission 24 will also let you get your hands on a Flamethrower. To obtain it, reach the green dome barrier. Find a way inside the structure and then drop down to a room. Again, there are red lasers here. You will spot the container to your right.

All Chapter 4 hidden parts in Armored Core 6

IA-C01L EPHEMERA Legs

Mission 28 “Underground Exploration – Depth 1”

When the mission starts, you will eventually come across a shaft, and when dropping down it, you will find an access point. While this will lead you to the next objective, to find the hidden part, turn around and advance inside a room to find the container.

IA-C01B: GILLS Booster

Mission 29 “Underground Exploration

Mission 29 will let you get hold of the GILLS Booster in Armored Core 6. You will need to head inside the long tunnel after beating the G5 Iguazu boss. You will be shot at by a blue laser. To your right is a room with two mechs inside. Here, you will find the container with the hidden part.

IA-CO1W2: MOONLIGHT Blade Arm Weapon

Mission 34 “Reach the Coral Convergence”

To get the MOONLIGHT Blade Arm in Armored Core 6, go northwest as soon as the mission starts. After reaching a cliff, advance west until you reach the end of a broken road. There will be a gigantic bridge to your right; this location is hard to miss. Make your way down to an arena with six enemies. Take out the mob and search the arena to find the MOONLIGHT Balde Arm.

Disclaimer: The list is a work in progress, and we will update it when we encounter more hidden and secret parts in Armored Core 6