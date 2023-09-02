Armored Core 6 Smart Cleaner boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

Boss fights are one of FromSoftware's forte, and Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is no exception, even though it's not a souls-like game. And much like the Souls games, the mech-action title features some really tough boss fights within the opening chapters. The Smart Cleaner is one such boss that's bound to be a roadblock, especially if you're a newcomer to the series.

The Smart Cleaner is the very first boss of chapter 2, which is meant as a way for Cinder Carla and Chatty Stick to test 621's combat abilities. Created as a machine specifically to keep corporations from tampering with the Rubicon Research Institute's affairs, the Smart Cleaner is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

While defeating the gigantic magma-spewing machine might seem near impossible at first, partly due to its very high kinetic defense, you can easily beat it with the right weapons and a concrete strategy. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating the Smart Cleaner in Armored Core 6.

Best build to defeat the Smart Cleaner in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The Smart Cleaner has very high impact and kinetic defense; however, it's very susceptible to explosive, melee, and energy damage. As such, it's best to use a loadout centered around either explosive or energy damage.

Here's a build that you can craft pretty early in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, which I found to be really useful against the Smart Cleaner:

Right-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Left-arm unit: Vvc - 760PR

Right-back unit: Vvc - 70VPM

Left-back unit: Vvc - 70VPM

Head: VP-44S

Core: VP-40S

Arms: VP-46S

Legs: VP-422

Booster: BST-G2/P04/ ALULA/21E

FCS: FCS-G2/P05

Generator: VP-20C

VP-20C OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

This build, called the Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot, is not only effective against the Smart Cleaner but also works pretty well against bosses like the Sea Spider, Juggernaut, and even Balteus.

Tips to defeat the Smart Cleaner in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The biggest hurdle you'll face against the Smart Cleaner is the lack of proper openings to deal damage to the boss. Despite being massive in size, the Smart Cleaner does not have a lot of weak spots where you can deal direct damage. However, it has a few openings where you can target most of your attacks to deal significant impact and AP damage.

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat the Smart Cleaner in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon:

Start the battle by quickly going airborne. The Bipedal, Reverse Joint, and Tetrapod legs greatly help.

Once in midair, lock on the boss's head and direct your shoulder weapon attacks to it.

If you find yourself getting locked out of its head, you can try to direct an attack to its combustion chamber on the back. However, to damage the combustion chamber, you'll have to direct your attacks within the walls of the container, which can be tricky.

You can also use vertical missiles, but make sure you're locked on to the boss when you fire them.

Once you stagger the Smart Cleaner, aim for its head to deal damage.

Repeat this process a couple of times, and the Smart Cleaner should go down without much hassle.

Once you defeat the Smart Cleaner, you'll be able to progress through the chapter while also impressing Cinder Carla and Chatty Stick with the indomitable strength of your AC. The Smart Cleaner is a perfect boss fight that teaches the efficiency of airborne combat and the importance of a good FCS for hard locking onto targets.