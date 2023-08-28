The newest entry from developer FromSoftware, Armored Core 6, is a delight to play through. Challenging gameplay meets mecha awesomeness in this impressive sci-fi battler. One aspect of the game that has become increasingly popular is customization. Players can completely customize their Armored Core, detailing it with colors, weathering effects, and decals of their choice.

Creative players have already managed to share their designs online, and the one in focus for this article is an Optimus Prime replica.

Note: The code included in this article is specific to the PC platform. None of the Share ID codes in Armored Core 6 are cross-platform.

Optimus Prime parts guide for Armored Core 6

Recommended loadouts for the build (Image via FromSoftware)

This build takes inspiration from the G1 model of Optimus Prime. This legendary Transformer can be rebuilt in-game using the Armored Core 6 AC Design page and its various subsections in the following manner:

Assembly

The various equipment for the Assembly include:

R-ARM Unit : DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE

: DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE L-ARM Unit : SG-026 HALDEMAN

: SG-026 HALDEMAN R-BACK Unit : BML-G1/P20MLT-04

: BML-G1/P20MLT-04 L-BACK Unit: BML-G1/P03VTC-08

Frame

In-game representation of the model (Image via FromSoftware)

The parts for the Frame are as follows:

Head : HD-012 MELANDER C3

: HD-012 MELANDER C3 Core : BD-012 MELANDER C3

: BD-012 MELANDER C3 Arms : AR-012 MELANDER C3

: AR-012 MELANDER C3 Legs: LG-012 MELANDER C3

Inner

Parts for the Inner components do not play a part in the overall design of Optimus Prime. A set of basic parts are included for reference:

Booster : BST-G2/P04

: BST-G2/P04 FCS : FC-006 ABBOT

: FC-006 ABBOT Generator: VP-20S

Expansion

The final expansion slot is user-configurable and is not related to the overall design in any way.

Optimus Prime colors guide for Armored Core 6

Colors for the build (Image via FromSoftware)

While the above build will recreate a simple layout for Optimus Prime, proper colors and Decals must be applied to create a more aesthetically appealing end product. Head to the Paint section of the AC Design menu and make the following adjustments:

Head : Blue/White/Blue/Blue/White/Teal

: Blue/White/Blue/Blue/White/Teal Core : Red/Blue/White/White/White/Teal

: Red/Blue/White/White/White/Teal R-Arm : Red/Red/White/White/White/Teal

: Red/Red/White/White/White/Teal L-Arm : Red/Red/White/White/White/Teal

: Red/Red/White/White/White/Teal Legs : Red/Blue/White/White/White/Teal

: Red/Blue/White/White/White/Teal All Units (Weaponry) : Black/Black/Grey/Black/Black/Black

: Black/Black/Grey/Black/Black/Black No Weathering effects on any component

Make sure to use Layers on Decals to adjust patterns further

The core will possess an Autobot logo courtesy of user Notabattlemedic (Share ID: DGSDR3J0A814). This particular code is only for the PC version.

With these changes in effect, players can hop into Armored Core 6 and play as the heroic leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime.

Alternatively, players can refer to the Share ID G105VGFJ2AWA to import their saved file on PC.