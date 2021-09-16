Arsenal FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

Arsenal had the worst season with respect to the traditional “big 6” in the English Premier League last time around, and have, as a result, seen multiple player-rating downgrades in FIFA 22.

Mikel Artera’s side finished 8th in the league last season, and hence will not participate in European football this season. As one would expect, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the highest rated Arsenal player in FIFA 22.

FUTZone- FIFA22, Goals, UFL, @FUTZONECENTRAL



81 - Nicolas Pépé 🇨🇮

70 - Nuno Tavares 🇵🇹

73 - Albert Sambi Lokonga 🇧🇪



#FIFA22 MORE ARSENAL Ratings 🔴👀81 - Nicolas Pépé 🇨🇮70 - Nuno Tavares 🇵🇹73 - Albert Sambi Lokonga 🇧🇪 MORE ARSENAL Ratings 🔴👀



81 - Nicolas Pépé 🇨🇮

70 - Nuno Tavares 🇵🇹

73 - Albert Sambi Lokonga 🇧🇪



#FIFA22

The club has a total of 6 players rated at least 80 in the game. They recently registered their first league victory against Norwich City and will be hoping for a quick turnaround after a disastrous start to the campaign.

FIFA 22: Arsenal players ranked from highest to lowest

1) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (CF) – 85

Image via Arsenal

Currently, Aubameyang is the only Arsenal player who can be considered world class. He was the team’s top scorer last season and has started off in a similar vein this time around. Aubameyang has held on to his 85 overall from FIFA 21.

2) Thomas Partey (CDM) – 83

Image via Premier League

Partey has easily been Arsenal’s best signing in recent seasons, as the Ghanian international has made the defensive midfielder position his own since his move from Atletico Madrid. He is the second-highest rated Arsenal player on FIFA 22.

3) Alexandre Lacazette (CF) – 82

Image via Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has scored exactly 50 goals in 129 appearances for Arsenal as of now. He has been a faithful servant to the club since his move and has produced multiple memorable performances over the past few seasons.

4 )Martin Odegaard (CAM) – 82

Image via Arsenal

The signing of former Real Madrid prodigy Martin Odegaard has been a huge boost for Arsenal. He was recently announced as a permanent signing and is expected to be their number 10 for a number of years. Odegaard has an overall of 82 on FIFA 22.

The rest:

Also Read

Nicolas Pepe - 81

Kieran Tierney - 80

Bukayo Saka - 80

Ben White – 76

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 75

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 73

Nuno Taveres - 70

As EA Sports has not released the official FIFA 22 ratings so far, the above rankings are based on various Twitter leaks.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod