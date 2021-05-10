AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is arguably one of India's most successful Free Fire content creators. Last year was a very fruitful one for Sahil, as he had close to 392k subscribers in May 2020 and has now crossed the 11 million mark. He has also surpassed 1.13 billion views in total.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has 1166 Booyahs in 7661 squad matches, which adds up to a win rate of 15.21%. He also has 19527 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.01.

The player has participated in 2186 duo games and has a win tally of 301, converting to a win percentage of 13.76%. He has racked up 5904 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The YouTuber has 2436 solo matches against his name and has triumphed in 313 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 12.84%. With 8673 kills, AS Gaming has a K/D ratio of 4.09.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming is yet to be featured in the ranked matches since the season only commenced a few days ago.

CS Career

CS Career

AS Gaming has competed in 1248 squad matches and has 739 victories, translating to a win percentage of 59.21%. He also has 7887 frags, ensuring a KDA of 1.92.

His YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire-related video uploaded on his channel was back in January 2019. Since then, the player has witnessed massive year-on-year growth, which currently stands at 11 million subscribers.

AS Gaming has also amassed 1.13 billion views in total. Of these, 800k subscribers and 153 million views have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

