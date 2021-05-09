SK Sabir Boss vs Fam Clashers: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He is also a member of the renowned BOSS guild. The player has a subscriber count of 3.95 million on YouTube.

Mehul Saroj, aka Fam Clashers, is another Indian YouTuber who makes videos centered around Garena Free Fire. He has 224k subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 29735 squad matches and has secured 9393 victories, translating to a win rate of 31.58%. He has 103290 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.08.

The YouTuber has 624 Booyahs in the 3057 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 20.41%. He bagged 8342 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1646 solo games and has won on 144 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.74%. He has 3349 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 106 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 52 of them, making his win rate 49.05%. He racked up 372 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.89 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers’ lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has played 7476 squad games and has 1190 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 15.91%. With 16503 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.63.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has secured 158 wins in the 1465 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.78%. He racked up 2947 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.25 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has also played 1826 solo games and has won on 132 occasions, making his win rate 7.22%. He has 3677 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers’ ranked stats

Fam Clashers has only played 1 squad match and 1 ranked duo game in Free Fire's Ranked Season 21. He is yet to register a victory in the two modes but has 6 kills in the squad matches.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Fam Clashers in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' ranked stats cannot be compared as Fam Clashers has only played a few matches in the current season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

