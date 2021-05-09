Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma, known as Amitbhai, is the man behind the popular Free Fire YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. He currently has 10 million subscribers on the channel.

PK Karan is another prominent Free Fire content creator. He runs a channel called P.K. GAMERS, alongside PK Parwez. Their channel currently has a subscriber count of 3.13 million.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8308 squad matches and has won on 2260 occasions, making his win rate 27.20%. He racked up 21635 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 754 of the 4409 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.10%. He has 11662 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3416 solo matches and has 283 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.28%. With 7838 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 16 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 2 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. He has 50 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 6 matches and has secured a single Booyah, maintaining a win rate of 16.66%. He has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.20 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3 ranked solo games and has triumphed on one occasion, making his win rate 33.33%. He has 31 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 15.50.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has played 8037 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1328 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.52%. With a K/D ratio of 2.69, he has 18058 kills in this mode.

The content creator has also played 3125 duo games and has won on 318 occasions, making his win rate 10.17%. He has 6428 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.29.

PK Karan has also played 3799 solo games and has triumphed in 211 of them, translating to a win rate of 5.55%. He racked up 7760 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PK Karan has played 3 squad games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 7 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

The YouTuber has also played 15 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 4 of them, making his win rate 26.66%. He has 44 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

PK Karan has played 2 ranked solo matches and has won on a single occasion, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. He has 29 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 29.00.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Amitbhai has the edge over PK Karan in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Since Free Fire's Ranked Season 21 began just two days ago, Amitbhai and PK Karan have only played a few matches. Therefore, their ranked stats cannot be compared yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

