Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Happy Prince Gaming is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator. He has over 4.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with 214 million combined views on his videos. He also has 305k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs X-Mania: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 7852 squad games and has secured 1665 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.20%. He registered 22246 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1358 duo matches and has triumphed in 268 of them, translating to a win rate of 19.73%. He has 3657 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Happy Prince Gaming has played 1369 solo matches and has won on 151 occasions, making his win rate 11.02%. With 3511 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.88 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming has played 2 squad games in Free Fire's Ranked Season 21 but is yet to secure a win. He has 5 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked duo match but is yet to register a victory. He has 2 frags to his name in this mode.

Clash Squad career

Happy Prince Gaming’s Clash Squad career

Happy Prince Gaming has played 1475 Clash Squad matches and has won on 638 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 43.25%. He has 6606 kills in these matches, with a KDA of 2.08.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Happy Prince Gaming’s YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming has been making Free Fire videos on YouTube for over two years, with his first video posted in April 2019. He currently has 250 videos on his channel.

As mentioned above, Happy Prince Gaming has 4.2 million subscribers and 214 million combined views on his YouTube channel.

Readers can click here to visit Happy Prince Gaming's YouTube channel.

Happy Prince Gaming’s social media handles

Here are the links to Happy Prince Gaming's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Colonel's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021