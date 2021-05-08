Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs X-Mania: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma and Hemant Vyas are two prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community. They are popularly known by the names of their YouTube channels, Desi Gamers (Amitbhai) and X-Mania, respectively.

Amitbhai boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 10 million, while X-Mania has 1.71 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8303 squad games and has secured 2259 victories, making his win rate 27.20%. He has 21603 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has won 753 of the 4403 matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.10%. He has 11641 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3414 solo matches and has won on 282 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.26%. With 7807 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 11 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 9.09%. He has 18 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.80 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania’s lifetime stats

X-Mania has played 10293 squad matches and has triumphed in 2365 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.97%. He has 30377 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The YouTuber has also played 2994 games and has won on 516 occasions, making his win rate 17.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.55, he has 8786 frags in this mode.

X-Mania has played 3045 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 428 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.05%. He killed 854 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

X-Mania’s ranked stats

X-Mania has played 56 squad games in the current ranked season and has 32 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 57.14%. He has 195 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.13 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and solo matches, X-Mania has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while X-Mania has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked squad, duo and solo modes cannot be compared as the new Free Fire ranked season has just begun. Both content creators are yet to play enough games to warrant a comparison.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

