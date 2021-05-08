Colonel's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Dhia Ouhibi, aka Colonel, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region. He currently has 2.15 million subscribers on YouTube, out of which 60k have come in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Colonel’s Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio as of May 2021.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel’s lifetime stats

Colonel has played 10323 squad matches and has 1303 victories to his name, making his win rate 12.62%. He has 25604 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.84.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1232 games and has triumphed in 121 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.82%. He racked up 2938 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.64 in this mode.

Colonel has also played 1630 solo matches and has secured 152 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 9.32%. He has 3365 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Colonel’s ranked stats

Colonel is yet to play a ranked match as the new Free Fire ranked season has just begun.

Clash Squad Career

CS Career

Colonel has played 1599 Clash Squad matches and has won on 804 occasions, translating to a win rate of 50.28%. With a KDA of 1.85, he has 11559 frags in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Colonel’s YouTube channel

Colonel has been creating Free Fire content on his YouTube channel since January 2020. He currently has 78 videos and 108 million views combined.

Colonel’s social media handles

Here are the links to Colonel’s social media profiles:

