OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

OP Vincenzo is an acclaimed gaming content creator who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. The player from the Middle East is on the way to six million subscribers and currently boasts a count of 5.95 million.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 170 thousand subscribers and 10.75 million views. This article looks at OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details as of May 2021.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 20680 squad games and has 3472 victories, having a win percentage of 16.78%. He has accumulated 73446 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1717 matches and has come out on top on 298 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 17.35%. With 5024 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator has played 1152 solo games and has bettered his foes in 103, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.94%. In the process, he has 2867 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked season 21 began just a few days back in Free Fire, and OP Vincenzo is yet to feature in a game.

CS Career

CS Career

OP Vincenzo has appeared in 1128 squad matches and has a winning tally of 640, retaining a win percentage of 56.73%. With a KDA of 2.12, he has 8760 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo started his journey in content creation around two and a half years back, and the first video on his channel was uploaded back in December 2018. Presently, he has 391 videos on the channel and 393 million views combined.

His social media handles

