Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Ajay Saini, popularly known by his YouTube channel name Jonty Gaming, is a popular Free Fire content creator and a professional Esports player for Team Elite.

Ajay runs two successful YouTube channels: Jonty Gaming, which boasts more than 2.85 million subscribers, and Global Jonty, which has a subscriber count of nearly 200k

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has participated in 16045 squad games and has triumphed in 6239 of them, adding up to a win rate of 38.85%. With 53118 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.42.

The YouTuber has 2018 duo matches against his name and has clinched 496 of them, ensuring a win percentage of 24.57%. He has 6504 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.27.

In addition, Jonty Gaming has featured in 4714 solo matches and remained undefeated in 697 of those, resulting in a win ratio of 14.78%. The professional player has 14122 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has competed in 13 squad matches and has stood victorious in a single one of them, translating to a win rate of 7.69%. He has secured 38 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Besides this, he is yet to feature in any other ranked matches in the ongoing season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire related content on Jonty Gaming's channel was uploaded in November 2018, and ever since, he has uploaded more than 340 videos. The player boasts 2.85 million subscribers and 164 million views in total. Out of these, 70k and 10.2 million have been collected in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Jonty Gaming also has a discord server. Players can click here to join.