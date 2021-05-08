Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Lokesh Karakoti, popularly known by his in-game name Pahadi, is one of the most celebrated Indian professional Free Fire players, currently representing Team Elite. He has won numerous accolades, including the Sniper of the Year award. Pahadi was also named the MVP of the recently concluded Free Fire Tri-Series 2021.

The pro is also a famous content creator, running a total of two YouTube channels, both of which have over 1 million subscribers each.

This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Pahadi Gaming has 20480 squad games against his name and has stood victorious in 5097 of them, approximating a win rate of 24.88%. He has secured 66730 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.34.

The streamer has participated in 2026 duo games and has a win tally of 227 games, resulting in a win ratio of 11.20%. With 4377 kills, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.43.

Lastly, the professional player has featured in 1644 solo games and has bettered his foes on 269 occasions, equating to a win rate of 16.36%. He has 5688 eliminations and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.14.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has 19 Booyahs in 37 squad games, leading to a win ratio of 51.35%. He has 236 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 13.11.

The internet star has also engaged in two duo games and has six eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.

The broadcaster has competed in 17 solo games and has clinched seven of them for a win rate of 41.17%. He has notched 63 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 6.30.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Pahadi started his YouTube journey with his channel Pahadi Gaming back in July 2019 and has accumulated more than 1.04 million subscribers combined. He later started his second channel, Pahadi Gamer, in July 2020. It also boasts 1.14 million subscribers in total.

Social media handles

