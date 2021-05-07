X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

The popularity of Free Fire has widened the avenues for streaming and content creation around the title. Few YouTubers have found immense success with the title and achieved unprecedented numbers.

Hemant Vyas, known for his in-game alias X-Mania, is a popular Free Fire YouTuber with more than 1.71 million subscribers and over 101 million views combined.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

X-Mania has engaged in 10237 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2333 games, leading to a win ratio of 22.78%. He has racked up 30182 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber has 516 Booyahs in 2994 duo games, translating to a win ratio of 17.23%. With 8786 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

He has participated in 3045 solo matches and has a win tally of 428 games, equating to a win rate of 14.05%. X-Mania has 8594 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season 21 started today, X-Mania has yet to feature in the ranked matches.

CS Career

CS Career

X-Mania has featured in 1115 squad matches and clinched 706 games, corresponding to a win rate of 63.32%. In these matches, he has secured 6567 kills at a KDA of 2.04.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad - Ranked

In the ongoing ranked Clash Squad season, the player has 45 matches against his name and has stood victorious on 36 occasions, approximating a win percentage of 80%. X-Mania has accumulated 211 kills at a KDA of 2.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

X-Mania has been creating content on his YouTube channel since July 2019. In the last 30 days, he has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 9.58 million views. He currently has 117 videos and over 101 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit X-Mania's channel.

He also has another channel named "Xmania Live"

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared