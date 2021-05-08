Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the leading Free Fire content creators in terms of subscribers on YouTube. The player has 23.8 million subscribers and boasts more than 3.5 billion views combined.

On the other hand, JIGS is the leader of one of the most popular Free Fire guilds, BOSS. He also has a YouTube channel with close to 800k subscribers.

This article compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 11543 squad matches and has clinched 2786 matches, resulting in a win ratio of 24.13%. He has 43204 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.93.

He has won 312 of the 1687 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 18.49%. The YouTuber has racked up 6550 frags, holding a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Total Gaming has played 911 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 79 of them, having a win rate of 8.67%. He has 2303 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 56 squad games and has triumphed on 32 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 57.14%. He has eliminated 304 enemies, retaining a K/D ratio of 12.67.

He is yet to play in any other matches in the ranked season.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has competed in 12078 squad matches and has a win tally of 4508 games, leading to a win rate of 37.32%. He has notched 37020 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.89.

He has 38 Booyahs in 180 duo matches, coming down to a win ratio of 21.11%. The streamer has secured 447 eliminations, upholding a K/D of 3.15.

The content creator has engaged in 84 solo games and has remained unbeaten in nine of those, corresponding to a win rate of 10.71%. With a K/D ratio of 1.41, he has 106 frags.

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season commenced just yesterday, JIGS is yet to contest in ranked games yet.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has the edge over his counterpart in the kill-to-death ratio in all three formats, i.e., solo, duo, and squad games. Meanwhile, JIGS has a superior win rate in the same.

The stats of the ranked games cannot be compared since JIGS is yet to feature in these matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

