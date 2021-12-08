Asmongold slams Blizzard's creative choices for Sylvana's story in World of Warcraft Shadowlands

During a recent livestream, prominent Twitch streamer Asmongold expressed his displeasure with Blizzard's story for World of Warcraft Shadowland's main antagonist, Sylvana Windrunner. However, his sentiments have been echoed by many in the community. They believe that Blizzard has truly lost the point of her character arc with this change in the narrative.

Sylvana Windrunner in World of Warcraft (Image via Pinterest)

Sylvana Windrunner is one of the most beloved characters in the World of Warcraft franchise, and fans believe that even killing her off would have been a better outcome than this botched narrative that Blizzard has come up with.

Asmongold believes Blizzard's new narrative with WoW Sylvana is "garbage"

During a recent livestream, Asmongold went on a complete rant about how Blizzard had butchered Sylvana's character arc in the latest Chains of Domination. He believes that Blizzard messed up by completely changing Sylvana's story and reverting her to her former High Elf form. It is safe to say that Asmongold was not pleased with this development.

"This is what happened: she’s mind-controlled, but then she’s not mind-controlled, but then she knows she’s being mind-controlled, but sometimes she’s not mind controlled. But basically, whenever she does anything that’s bad, she’s mind-controlled, and whenever she’s not doing something bad, she’s not mind-controlled."

Asmongold explained that he believed that Blizzard took away agency from Sylvana by saying that all of her clever actions were not her own, and a man behind the scenes controlled them.

"Leave it to Blizzard to take agency away from another female. Like, you take one of the best characters in the whole story, and you say every cunning and deceptive and brilliant thing that you’ve done is completely because of some bald f**king moron with predominant n*pples that’s actually pulling the strings in the background that nobody knew about?"

dorf_ @dorf09387311 listening to Asmongold complain about trash design of World of Warcraft is oddly entertaining listening to Asmongold complain about trash design of World of Warcraft is oddly entertaining

He even labeled the development absolute "garbage," claiming that there was no way that the Jailer was going to lose in the new 9.2 update.

With the amount that Asmongold seems displeased with Blizzard's move, the streamer will likely not return to the game after Chains of Domination ends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar