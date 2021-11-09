Asmongold’s WoW community council application gets rejected by Blizzard

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” recently applied to the new WoW community council but saw his application rejected by Blizzard.

On November 1, Blizzard initially announced the World of Warcraft community council, describing it as “another venue for communication between players and WoW developers.” Asmongold claimed that he wasn’t initially planning to apply to the panel but ended up doing so nevertheless.

During a recent YouTube video, Asmongold described his scathing application in length, especially criticizing the repetition of content that WoW has seen in recent months. Blizzard sent an official response to Asmongold, rejecting his application without mentioning any particular reason.

Asmongold sends scathing application to WoW community council, gets rejected by Blizzard

Asmongold described his particular application in length during the November 8 YouTube video. He claimed he had no intention of applying but decided to do so after his experience at the Torghast Adamant Vaults. The overall WoW community has recently called to developers to fix the Torghust dungeon’ reward system:

“I was doing Torghast. I got in into the Adamant vault. It dropped a pair of shoulders that I already had. So I (decided to) put in the application. “

The streamer went on to read out his application. Asmongold had criticized Blizzard’s developers and claimed that the content creation in recent months had been “unfulfilling, boring, repetitive and bad.” The creator also claimed that the game was not “always like this” and went on to criticize the state of the application system itself.

As seen in the video above, one of the questions as part of the application did not allow users to copy-paste their responses. Asmongold questioned the competence of WoW developers and claimed that multiple game aspects needed to be fixed. He went on to read Blizzard’s official response:

I was just going to check on my email to see if they sent me a response. It says ‘your support status ticket has been changed to resolved. A game master has resolved your ticket and left you the following response: no response posted.

Hence, while the overall community might agree with Asmongold’s claims about the game, his WoW Community Council application was rejected with no clear reason being stipulated. The streamer joked that he still had a decent chance of being selected:

They’re probably having to escalate my application up to the executives, because it was just so good that they wanted to make sure that they were able to give me the proper invitation, and not scare me off or make me not take it seriously.

Asmongold has not been active on Twitch recently but has continued to post regular YouTube videos. This comes after the creator tragically lost his mother towards the end of October. Asmongold has, until now, not posted any update with respect to his prospective Twitch return.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar