Asphalt 9: Legends December roadmap - Season token, new feature, and more

The December roadmap for the upcoming Asphalt 9: Legends update has been unveiled, looking to address player concerns while introducing exciting new features. This comprehensive plan provides an early glimpse into the game's evolving meta, with the introduction of the Overclock feature and an engaging new storyline continuing the Drive Syndicate's latest chapter.

In showcasing these elements, Gameloft underscores its dedication to enhancing gameplay for the playerbase. This article delves into all the forthcoming updates highlighted by the developer in one of its recent blog posts.

December roadmap for upcoming update in Asphalt 9: Legends

End of the Season Tokens

As part of a continuous effort to enhance player experience, Gameloft introduced Season Tokens as a novel way for players to engage with Seasons, offering increased reward flexibility. As such, player feedback has been crucial in highlighting the challenges and uncertainties surrounding Season Tokens.

In response, Gameloft decided to remove season tokens from the game after the Dragon Race season. Acknowledging the frustration and concerns voiced by the community, the developer appears to have heeded its feedback.

While Season Tokens won't be a part of upcoming seasons, one can expect their potential return.

New feature: Overclock

The Overclock feature is designed to add an extra layer of excitement to the game, providing a temporary stat boost to your favorite cars. Each season will feature a selection of vehicles available for Overclock, ensuring maximum utility during season events.

To Overclock your cars, you'll need "Overclock Chips," obtainable through offers and rewards in Season Events. The duration of the boost is limited, but the flexibility extends across various events and game modes. While final details are still in the works, players can expect more information closer to its release.

Drive Syndicate: The story continues

The narrative journey in Asphalt 9: Legends continues with the ongoing Drive Syndicate chapter, Future Sparks. Building on this storytelling momentum, Gameloft plans to delve deeper into the narrative with additional storytelling events in the coming year.

A comic is currently in the works, set to continue the story after Drive Syndicate 8, unraveling the heroes' adventures against the backdrop of the Blue Rabbit's intricate plans.

Gameloft ID

Looking ahead, the developer is set to introduce Gameloft ID to Asphalt 9: Legends in the coming year. Initially launched for Windows, Xbox, and Steam accounts, Gameloft ID serves as a universal login system across all Gameloft titles.

This enhancement provides players with seamless account access across different platforms. The expansion of Gameloft ID to Android and iOS platforms later in the year promises increased flexibility, allowing them to choose where they want to play.

As Gameloft continues to evolve and adapt to player feedback, the December roadmap showcases a commitment to providing an engaging and dynamic experience for Asphalt 9: Legends enthusiasts.