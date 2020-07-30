Assassin's Creed: All games in the series ranked by release dates

Players may have forgotten but the Assassin's Creed franchise has been around for a while now. Ubisoft's now-gigantic annual release mammoth began as a spin-off of the Prince of Persia franchise.

The idea was to tell the story of the Prince's bodyguards: Assassins. Quite ironically, the idea grew to become so popular amongst Ubisoft employees it ended up killing the Prince of Persia franchise.

Assassin's Creed emerged as a fresh new IP from Ubisoft and eventually grew into one of the most prominent fixtures of modern gaming. The fans fell in love especially with the sequel to the original, which is still regarded as one of the best in the series.

A while later, fatigue began to set in as Ubisoft opted for an annual release structure, which meant that there would be a new AC game every year.

Many players felt that this arrangement would mean that each game wouldn't get the care and attention it deserves in development. This is why the company ditched the annual release structure since Syndicate.

All Assassin's Creed ranked in order of release date

Main Series:

Assassin's Creed- November 13, 2007

Assassin's Creed II- November 17, 2009

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood- November 16, 2010

Assassin's Creed: Revelations- November 15, 2011

Assassin's Creed III- October 30, 2012

Assasin's Creed IV: Black Flag- October 29, 2013

Assassin's Creed Rogue- November 11, 2014

Assassin's Creed: Unity- November 11, 2014

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate- October 23, 2015

Assassin's Creed: Origins- October 7, 2017

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey- October 5, 2018

Other Games (Mobile games also included)

AC III: Liberation- October 30, 2012

AC: Freedom Cry- February 25, 2014

AC: Altair's Chronicles- February 5, 2008 (Android and iOS)

AC: Bloodlines- November 17, 2009 (PSP)

AC: Discovery- November 17, 2009 (Nintendo DS, iOS)

AC: Pirates- December 5, 2013 (iOS and Android)

AC: Chronicles- April 21, 2015

AC: Identity- February 25, 2016 (iOS and Android)

AC: Rebellion- November 21, 2018

