Assassin's Creed Infinity details surface online hinting at battle pass, microtransactions, and more

Assassin's Creed Infinity has been one of the major talking points for Ubisoft regarding the future of its most profitable open-world franchise. Despite being announced as a concept way back in 2021, right alongside the official announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Infinity has mostly been wrapped in a shroud of mystery.

However, we finally have some official details regarding the rumored Assassins Creed hub, courtesy of a recent exclusive coverage from Insider Gaming. While most of what has been disclosed by the publication seems to align with what Ubisoft previously alluded to, there is also plenty of new accompanying information.

Here's everything that has been shared so far about Assassin's Creed Infinity, including it being a platform for the introduction of the battle pass and more aggressive microtransactions in future Assassin's Creed titles.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

What is Assassin's Creed Infinity?

According to Insider Gaming's report, Assassin's Creed Infinity will serve as an integrated platform for all future games of the series. Imagine something akin to the Call of Duty hub. Instead of switching between different games individually, players can seamlessly access different titles via the Assassin's Creed Infinity hub.

Infinity feels like a novel idea, as connecting all future Assassin's Creed titles under a unified banner might finally resolve the "disjointed narrative" problem the series has been facing since 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. However, it isn't all sunshine and roses.

Infinity will also be Ubisoft's latest experimental step at trying to monetize its games beyond the initial launch. Infinity also features a system called "The Exchange" that serves as a unified in-game storefront, selling cosmetic rewards for games that will be added to the hub.

Will Assassin's Creed Infinity include microtransactions?

According to Insider Gaming's exclusive report, yes, there will be microtransactions in Assassin's Creed Infinity, albeit not how Ubisoft has been implementing them in the last few Assassin's Creed games. Infinity's main focus is the live service element and weaving it seamlessly into every new Assassin's Creed release.

Infinity also aims to streamline the most controversial and polarizing aspects of the Assassin's Creed games, i.e., the modern-day story. Instead of being woven into the games, the modern-day story will be relegated to Infinity, with the mainline titles being primarily focused on historical elements.

Whether it will be a step in the right direction is yet to be seen. However, Ubisoft's primary focus for Infinity is monetization and live-service elements, which does not invoke much confidence regarding the platform.

Which games will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity?

According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the upcoming new mainline title from the developers of Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Odyssey, Ubisoft Quebec, will be the first title to be added to Infinity. Other projects that are slated to join the roster include Codename Hexe, Invictus, Nebula, and Obsidian.

As a long-time fan of the series, I'm excited to see how Ubisoft ends up weaving Infinity into the broader Assassin's Creed lore. However, I'm more keen to see how players react to Infinity and whether Ubisoft can justify its existence beyond being just a glorified microtransaction store.

Ubisoft did surprise us old-school fans of the franchise with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which felt like a breath of fresh air after the boundless mediocrity of the recent Assassin's Creed titles. However, Codename Red being yet another RPG, coupled with Infinity's live service elements, has me skeptical about the future of the series.