Assassin's Creed Mirage: All Predator skills, costs, best skills abilities, how to unlock, and more

The Predator skill tree in Assassin's Creed Mirage is all about exploration and Basim's trusted feathered friend, Enkidu. While the game promises a more back-to-the-roots experience, thankfully, it still carries over quite a few mechanics introduced in Origins, including the Eagle Vision. As for other aspects from the RPG era, Mirage moves away from the massive skill menu to a more simplified triple-skill-tree structure.

Amongst the three skill trees, the Predator skill tree focuses on stealth, exploration, and Enkidu's perception, the Phantom skill tree focuses on combat and assassination, and the Trickster tree is all about tools and pickpocketing. With that being said, let's take a look at the Predator skill tree, its best skills, and so on.

Best Predator skills in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Predator skill tree in Assassin's Creed Mirage has a total of seven skills. Here are the best ones you need to unlock first.

Best early-game Predator skill — Pathfinder

This is an essential early-game skill you should unlock. It will help you find chests and keys while infiltrating an area, making sure you find all potential paths and loot.

Best mid-game Predator skill — Emergency Aim

This skill can help you get detected by an enemy you might have missed. The split second lets you quickly take down the altered enemy before he warns others.

Best end-game Predator skill — Stealth Recon

Stealth Recon is very useful while entering an area. It automatically highlights all enemies so that you are alerted of their presence and can either avoid them or dispose them of.

All Predator skills and their cost in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Predator skill tree in Assassin's Creed Mirage consists of seven skills, primarily focusing on Basim's stealth and recon abilities, such as Pathfinder, Eagle Sense, and Vision Boost.

Predator skill tree in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The Predator skill tree also includes updates for Enkidu's acuity, increasing the area of recon and making it easier to tag enemies. With that being said, let's take a look at all Predator skills in Mirage

Skills Cost Description Pathfinder 1 Skill Point Enkidu's View reveals keys and highlights opportunities like Chests with a glow. Secret Entrances are also easier to discover. Enkidu Acuity 1 2 Skill Points Enkidu's perception is increased making tagging enemies easier. Enkidu Acuity 2 2 Skill Points Enkidu's perception is increased making tagging enemies easier. Eagle Sense 3 Skill Points Enkidu's Eye reveals the Patrol Path of marked enemies. Emergency Aim 3 Skill Points Holding (L1/LT) will snap your aim to an enemy as they detect you, giving you an opportunity to kill them and remain undetected. Vision Boost 3 Skill Points Increase Eagle Vision radius. Stealth Recon 5 Skill Points Automatically highlights enemies when crouched and undetected.

How to get Skill Points in Assassin's Creed Mirage

With Mirage, the developers have taken an unusual approach to Skill Points. Instead of the player having an XP bar and getting stuck in an XP grind loop, Skill Points are distributed as rewards for completing missions. Players can get anywhere from one to three of these based on the intensity of the mission.

How to unlock Assassin's Creed Mirage Predator skills

To unlock Predator skills, simply head over to the skill menu and navigate to the desired skill. Provided that you have enough skill points and have unlocked previous skills in the tree, you can unlock your desired ability.