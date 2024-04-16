Assassin's Creed Mirage update brings Valhalla outfit and free trial for all players: Date, file size, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage recently received a rather substantial update which despite its file size, didn't add much in terms of new content, or that is what most players initially might've thought. However, it seems Ubisoft Bordeaux had a few surprise additions in the update which weren't directly communicated to players via the patch notes, but now have been revealed.

The biggest new addition is the Eivor's Raven Clan outfit for Basim, from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The new outfit is essentially a one-to-one replica of Eivor's starting outfit from the previous mainline Assassin's Creed game, barring the optional headgear, and the over-the-wrist mounted Hidden Blade.

Apart from the new outfit for Basim, Ubisoft also announced a free trial for Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's everything you need to know about Eivor's outfit in AC Mirage, the free trial, the game's file size on all platforms, and more.

How to get Eivor's Valhalla outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Eivor's Raven Clan outfit or the Eivor Costume as it's called in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be unlocked from the Rewards section in Ubisoft Connect for free. This isn't anything new as Ubisoft usually adds these small post-launch outfits and even side quests for Assassin's Creed and their ongoing other games via the Ubisoft Connect Rewards.

Claim the Eivor Costume via Ubisoft Connect (Image via Ubisoft)

As such, you must have an active Ubisoft Connect account to get access to the new outfit. Here's how you can claim the Eivor Costume in Assassin's Creed Mirage:

Open Ubisoft Connect (On PC launch the Ubsifot Connect app, on consoles, go to the Ubisoft Connect tab within the in-game settings menu)

Head to the Assassin's Creed Mirage tab.

Scroll down and head to Rewards .

. Under Rewards, select the Eivor Costume and click on Claim.

Do note that to claim the free outfit, you don't need to have the game installed on your PC or console, as you can also claim it using the Ubisoft Connect app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

The Eivor Costume comes with some minor tweaks to make it feel more like an "Assassin's" robe than a Viking outfit. The biggest change is the omission of the cape, which made Eivor look burlier than he/she ever was. Additionally, the outfit seems to have been trimmed down a bit in size, possibly to make it look good on Basim.

Assassin's Creed Mirage free trial dates, when does it end?

The free trial for AC Mirage is available from now, i.e., April 16, 2024, to April 30, 2024. The trial essentially gives you access to the first two hours of the game, irrespective of how much you progress. Generally, if you start playing on the Normal difficulty and don't skip any of the opening cutscenes, you will be able to play till Basim reaches the Hidden Ones hideout.

Expand Tweet

By powering through the campaign, skipping the side quests, and maybe a few cutscenes, you can probably reach the Round City, but that's not the ideal way to play AC Mirage, given it's already a short game, with a 15-16 hour-long campaign.

Thankfully, you can carry over your progress from the trial version to the full version of the game, if you purchase it any time after playing the demo.

How to download Assassin's Creed Mirage free trial?

Assassin's Creed Mirage free trial can be downloaded quite easily on all platforms. There are two ways to add the game to your library, first is to register for the free trial via Ubisoft's official website, and the second (and probably more straightforward) method is to claim the trial version from your preferred platform's storefront.

The Eivor Costume in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

Here's how to download Assassin's Creed Mirage free trial on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC:

For consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S)

Head to the PS Store on your console via the dashboard.

on your console via the dashboard. Search for the game, and select the trial version.

You can also find the trial version under the Demos category.

category. Click Download on the demo version to download and install it on your PlayStation console.

For PC (Ubisoft Connect)

Launch Ubisoft Connect on your PC, and head to your Library .

. Under your Library, scroll down to the Trials category and look for Assassin's Creed Mirage trial.

category and look for Assassin's Creed Mirage trial. Click on the game's tile and hit Download .

. Once the download concludes, play the game via the desktop shortcut or by pressing Play on Ubisoft Connect.

Do note that the timer for the trial version starts as soon as you launch the game on your preferred platform.

Assassin's Creed Mirage size on all platforms

Assassin's Creed games have always been synonymous with massive file sizes, especially the ones in the recent RPG trilogy, with Assassin's Creed Valhalla and all its DLCs coming at a whopping 150 gigabytes in size. Compared to that, AC Mirage is quite minuscule, at least in terms of its storage requirement on all platforms.

Here's Assassin's Creed Mirage file size on all platforms:

PS5: 35.5GB

35.5GB PS4: 40GB

40GB Xbox One: 35GB

35GB Xbox Series X|S: 35.5GB

35.5GB Windows PC: 40GB

Despite being a single-player one-and-done title, Assassin's Creed Mirage has received tremendous post-launch support from Ubisoft, which seems to continue even after roughly six months since the game's original release. While the latest update only added a new costume for Basim, previous title updates have added entirely new modes to the base game.

Expand Tweet

The Full Synchronization mode, essentially a permadeath game mode, was added to the game at no additional cost, alongside a host of unlockable outfits and dyes for Basim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback