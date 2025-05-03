Assassin's Creed Shadows: Can you play Claws of Awaji DLC without buying Deluxe Edition?

Assassin's Creed Shadows was one of the most anticipated releases this year, and despite some ups and downs, the game saw a warm reception. Now, the same anticipation is building for the Claws of Awaji DLC, releasing later this year. The expansion adds more story content and a new island to explore.

If you're wondering whether the Deluxe Edition is required to play the DLC, the answer would be no. This is because the Deluxe Edition only contains cosmetic items. You will get the Claws of Awaji DLC for free, even with the base game, if it was pre-ordered.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC will be free for all pre-orders

The DLC enemy faction in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft offered the Claws of Awaji DLC as a pre-order bonus to everyone, regardless of what edition they purchased. As such, even if you own the base game, you will be able to explore Awaji Island to complete the new story quest.

“If you pre-ordered any edition of the game, then you will receive the expansion for free upon release”, the FAQ section reads.

When the DLC becomes available, simply update the game and enjoy the free expansion. Even if you pre-ordered the game at the last possible moment, you will receive the Claws of Awaji DLC.

Note that any purchase made after the game’s release does not include the expansion, even if you buy the Deluxe Edition for Assassin's Creed Shadows. All you will get are cosmetics and five mastery points.

Claws of Awaji to be offered as a standalone purchase

Naoe in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

If you missed the opportunity to pre-order Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft will provide a standalone purchase option for the Claws of Awaji DLC.

The expansion will take Naoe and Yasuke on a new quest to reclaim a lost treasure. In addition to a new region, there will also be a new faction that will be hunting the protagonists.

Details regarding the release date and price are yet to be revealed. All we know is that the DLC adds around 10 hours of additional content, so the price should be reasonable.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More

