  Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Requiem for Rokkaku side quest

Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Requiem for Rokkaku side quest

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 26, 2025 22:44 GMT
Assassin
Requiem for Rokkaku walkthrough (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been released, and many have already immersed themselves in the game's open world. While exploring the map, gamers will often stumble upon events and side quests that can be completed to earn rewards such as new gear and XP.

Requiem for Rokkaku is a side mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows that gets activated right after wrapping up the Showdown in Sakamoto main campaign quest. While it is relatively small compared to other side quests in the game, it can be difficult to complete if players don't know how to proceed.

This article will explain how to finish the Requiem for Rokkaku side mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Requiem for Rokkaku side quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Choose between Naoe and Yasuke to end the quest (Image via Ubisoft)
Choose between Naoe and Yasuke to end the quest (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

We recommend you be Level 34 or above before starting this side quest. This mission will automatically become available after finishing Showdown in Sakamoto and killing Akechi Kagemitsu. To start tracking this side quest, open your menu and head to the Objectives Board. From here, activate the Requiem for Rokkaku optional mission listed under Shotei in the People of Omi category.

Now, you just need to search for Shotei by heading to the Sakamoto Tower, which is located in the Omi region. Once you arrive, have a conversation with him, and after the cutscene ends, the game will give you an option between Naoe and Yasuke. Select the one you prefer, and this will conclude the Requiem for Rokkaku optional mission.

Rewards for completing the side quest (Image via Ubisoft)
Rewards for completing the side quest (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

While this quest is mainly just a cutscene, you still get a few rewards for showing up to complete it. Here are all the things you get by wrapping up the Requiem for Rokkaku side mission:

  • x1000 XP
  • Last Breath (Legendary Bow)
  • Affliction on Headshot (Engraving)
  • Shooting Range (Outdoor Cosmetic)

This concludes our guide to completing the Requiem for Rokkaku side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Edited by Niladri Roy
