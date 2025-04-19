Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Secrets of the Blade quest

Secrets of the Blade is the third main story mission in Naoe’s path in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It becomes available right after you finish Wolves and Foxes, the second chapter in Naoe’s storyline. After completing that mission, speak to Hattori Hanzo, who will share a clue that leads to the next step in uncovering the secrets held by Naoe's.

In this quest, you'll explore a hidden, shadowy tomb in Izumi Settsu, find important clues, and earn rewards.

How to complete Secrets of the Blade quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Where to find the Tomb of the Ancients in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Old Kofun location in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

Your first objective in the "Secrets of the Blade" quest is to find the Tomb of the Ancients. To complete it, find the Old Kofun — an ancient tomb located in Izumi Settsu, just east of Sakai. Once you reach the area, look for a pond nearby. There's a crack in the wall on the eastern side you can squeeze through to enter the tomb.

How to find the clues about Tsuyu

Unlock the final chamber with Naoe's hidden blade (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

Inside the tomb, you’ll begin to uncover clues that link Tsuyu to the mysterious Assassin order. This part of the quest is all about exploration and observation.

In the first room, look for a scroll lying on the ground. Interacting with it will confirm that you’re headed in the right direction. Next, head deeper into the tomb through a doorway marked with explosive jars, so be cautious as you pass. In the next room, look for a toolbox and squeeze through the crack in the wall to continue exploring. As you proceed, you’ll come across a trail of dead bodies. Follow this trail and you will reach a door marked with a familiar Assassin symbol. Use Naoe’s Hidden Blade to unlock it and continue the mission. Inside this chamber, examine the stone altar and the nearby banner. You will also find a book written in a language Naoe can't understand. Pick it up, and the objective will update. Before leaving, pick up the Apprentice Assassin Gear (Epic Light Armor) and the Apprentice Assassin Hood (Epic Headgear) from the Assassin relic display.

Your next objective is to talk to Yasuke to see if he can figure out what’s written in the book. You’ll find him waiting outside.

Talking to Yasuke

Yasuke waits for Naoe outside the tomb (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

Once outside, Naoe gives Yasuke the book, and he reveals it’s written in Latin — something he can read. He translates the journal, and the "Secrets of the Blade" quest concludes.

In this Assassin's Creed Shadows quest, Naoe uncovers hidden truths about her mother, explores an ancient tomb, and discovers lost Assassin gear. After completing Secrets of the Blade, several optional missions will unlock for Naoe, including the Hidden Trail questline.

