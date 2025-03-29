The Ronin Trophy is a bronze achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Even though obtaining it might seem tricky and confusing at first, this article will show how you can get it easily. It is also important to note that this trophy can only be unlocked when you are playing as Yasuke.

Read on to learn how you can unlock The Ronin trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to get The Ronin trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Meet Ibuki in Kashiwara Village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As mentioned, you'll have to play as Yasuke to get your hands on The Ronin Trophy. During your playthrough make sure to visit the Kashiwara Village, where you will meet a man named Ibuki. Upon starting a conversation with you, you will notice that Ibuki is a bit rude since he has a strong opinion about Yasuke and the things that he has done in the past.

After interacting with Ibuki, you will have to help him in fighting off Nakatomi's men. At this point, the side quest named 'Ambush Interrupted' will begin, which will help you obtain the trophy easily. Once you manage to defeat all of Nakatomi's men, go and talk to Ibuki again to proceed further.

At this point, you will notice that Ibuki is trying to sort out an issue between two villagers, who are fighting among themselves. Help Ibuki sort out the issue, and then talk to him to learn more about his relationship with Lord Nakatomi. This includes information about how Ibuki used to serve under Nakatomi and how the latter exiled him when he refused to obey orders.

Once the conversation is completed, you'll be able to obtain The Ronin trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

