Assassin's Creed Shadows: Overdesign III Trophy

There are 55 trophies included in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which are further divided into one platinum, one gold, ten silver, and 43 bronze. Out of these, the Overdesign III trophy falls under the last category (bronze). However, please note that while trying to unlock this trophy, you will have to play as Naoe and not Yasuke.

This guide will help you learn how to unlock the Overdesign III trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to unlock the Overdesign III trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Use a Poison buildup weapon to kill the enemy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Upon beginning the achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will have to buy any weapon of your choice that has the abilities of Daze Buildup and Poison Buildup. Once you have entered the district, you must talk to the Gear Vendor, who can be located inside the Sakai Firearm District, and buy the weapons. You can also win these weapons in the form of quest rewards or by looting the chests.

When the required weapons have been collected, you have to travel to a location named Tsuchibashi Fort. When you have reached the location, you will find yourself sitting on top of a rooftop. You have to jump across all the rooftops ahead of you in order to get to the fort. Once you have crossed all the rooftops, you can simply jump down on the floor and run in the direction of the fort.

You must climb on top of the fort in Assassin's Creed Shadows and attack the enemy with your weapon until the Daze builds up. Then, you must switch your weapon to the one that contains the poison and continue attacking the enemy until the poison builds up. Once you have used both of the weapons to attack the enemy, you must kill him by performing a finisher, which will require you to pin him down to the floor.

When you have successfully attacked and killed the enemy using weapons and the finisher, you will achieve the trophy Overdesign III in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

That is all there is to know about how to unlock the Overdesign III trophy, as Naoe, in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

