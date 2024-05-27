Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-load date and time revealed for all platforms

Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next mainline Assassin's Creed title has finally been revealed. While the series has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the last few years, AC Shadows sparked a lot of excitement among fans, thanks to the spectacular cinematic reveal trailer and the game's setting of Feudal Japan.

So far, Ubisoft has only revealed key information regarding the game's two protagonists, new features that players can expect from the current-gen only Assassin's Creed, and pre-order details. However, from the game's PlayStation Store listing, we now know the pre-load date and time as well.

Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-load, including date and time for all platforms, potential file size, and more.

When is Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-load going live on all platforms?

According to the PlayStation Store listing, the pre-load for Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to go live on November 11, 2024, which is roughly four days prior to the game's official release. Pre-loads on consoles usually go live at midnight local time. As for the game's file size, Ubisoft has not confirmed anything regarding that.

When the pre-orders first went live on all platforms, Epic Games Store listed the game's supposed system requirements, which mentioned that AC Shadows would require 100 GB of SSD storage.

However, this information should be taken with a grain of salt since the system requirements were taken down relatively quickly and are yet to go live on either the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft's PC storefront, Ubisoft Connect. We will be updating this article with relevant info on the game's storage requirement once it's officially revealed.

How to pre-load Assassin's Creed Shadows on all platforms

Pre-loading games is a fairly straightforward process nowadays, both on consoles and PCs. Pre-loads are only available for digital pre-orders, not physical copies. If you grab the physical edition, you will need to install the game via the disc on your console to keep it ready for launch. The game won't be playable until the official release date.

Here's how you can pre-load Assassin's Creed Shadows on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC:

PlayStation 5

Once you have pre-ordered the game on your PS5, head to your PlayStation Library.

Search for the game within your PSN Library, and select Download .

. Once the download is complete, you can start playing the game as soon as it releases, i.e., midnight local time.

Xbox Series X|S

On your Xbox Series X|S, head to your Xbox Library via the dashboard (Make sure you have the game pre-ordered on the same Xbox account).

Search for the game from the list of titles and press Pre-download .

. Once the pre-load is complete, all you need to do is wait for the midnight release to start playing.

Windows PC (Ubisoft Connect)

After you've pre-ordered the game on your Ubisoft account, head to your Ubisoft games library.

Look for the game in the library, and click on Download .

. Once the download concludes, you only need to wait until the game's release date for it to be playable on your PC.

Do note that after the pre-load, some Ubisoft titles require additional downloads on the launch date. These typically add online functionality and include the day-one update to the game.

