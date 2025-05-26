Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 patch notes explored

Ubisoft announced the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 to be released on May 27, 2025. This patch for the game finally brings some much-anticipated tweaks to the parkour system, alongside new quests that players will be able to experience. Besides those, this update will also add the Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight crossover event.

Ad

This article will cover the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 patch notes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 will go live on May 27, 2025, at 12 pm UTC / 10 am EDT / 7 am PT. Below, you can find the size for the update across several platforms

Patch size:

PS5: 3.31 GB

XBS: 19 GB

MAC: 9 GB

PC: 13 GB

Steam: 4.3 GB

You can find the official Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 patch notes down below:

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5: New Quests

With this update, all players will receive access to the pre-order bonus quest, “Thrown to the Dogs”. Help a loyal dog avenge his late master and unlock Tsuki-maru as a pet to place in your Hideout. The quest is available in the early game, once you have completed “From Spark to Flame”. It can be found at the Tennoji Temple, outside of Osaka.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5: New collaboration events

Dead by Daylight

As villagers begin to disappear, Naoe becomes suspicious of the strange presence attacking the local people of Harima. To succeed, you will need to master unique mechanics and confront a formidable otherworldly threat…

This event comes with a new free quest that you can access from the Hideout upon unlocking Yasuke as a playable character. Once the event is completed, you will obtain a free trinket and banner.

Ad

You will also be able to further personalize your two characters with a Dead by Daylight-inspired pack in the store, featuring outfits, weapons, trinkets, and the chance to ride off into the shadows with none other than the loyal steed, Maurice.

Balatro

A new trinket for Naoe, and an amulet for Yasuke called "Winning Hand" -- directly inspired by Balatro will be added. These new items come with a legendary perk that gives you a chance to trigger a random affliction effect on combo enders.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5: Parkour Changes

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 brings parkour improvements (Image via Ubisoft)

New Vertical Jump

Ad

Added a brand-new parkour interaction allowing both Naoe and Yasuke to jump and grab any ledge, awnings, or overhangs within reach, reducing the need to rely on vertical wall runs. To trigger it, press the jump button as you approach low overhangs, and your character will jump.

Sprint Toggle Lock

As long as the directional inputs are maintained, sprint no longer disengages when using Parkour Up or Parkour Down.

Enhanced Back and Side Ejects

Ad

The distance and height of side & back ejects will be enhanced, favoring foot landings over hand landings. This includes new animations for Naoe when performing height-gaining side ejects, extending her capacity to remain high up during parkour.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5: New Photo Mode Features

Photo Mode is receiving its biggest update for an Assassin’s Creed game, with the addition of new features to better customize your shots and make the most out of capturing the beauty of Feudal Japan.

Ad

These include the following options:

Change the time of day

Play around with numerous poses and facial expressions

Toggle headgear on/off

Play music while editing your shots

Sticker colorization

New customization frames

Save Custom Filters

Reset only one parameter

Tweak camera speed

Improved preview mode

Fullscreen (PC only)

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5: List of Bug Fixes

General

Fixed the issue where players had a persistent New Item notification in their inventory. We did it!

Addressed an issue where some players were given a new save file at level 60, with gear and all objectives uncovered.

Fixed an issue where the desynchronization warning for ‘killing civilians’ would appear without any reason.

Fixed an issue where romancing Lady Oichi before romancing Rin could cause a breakup.

Fixed various localization issues.

Ad

Balancing

Fixed an issue where the Samurai Daisho and Ronin occasionally gave an extremely high amount of Mon regardless of their level, disincentivizing other methods of gaining Mon.

We have also partially rebalanced the Mon economy to encourage more world exploration and gameplay activities to earn Crafting Materials and Hideout Resources instead of purchasing them through merchants.

In pursuit of this, we’ve bumped up the cost of Crafting Materials and Hideout Resources sold by Merchants and lowered the quantity available each season for each Merchant.

If you still want to purchase them, we’ve increased the amount of Mon acquired from completing contracts.

Ad

World

Fixed an issue where Yagoro would become trapped in a Kofun and not return to the hideout.

Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck inside the construction site at Osaka Castle.

Quests

Fixed an issue where players could not exit the quest “Vision of Realms” if they selected ‘Quit to Memories’ and loaded their progress from the Animus Memories menu.

Fixed an issue where quitting during the “Nobutsuna Sensei” quest caused Yasuke to become stuck in the flashback.

Fixed an issue where Yaya doesn’t join “The League” after being successfully recruited.

Fixed progress issues in the “Showdown in Sakamoto” quest that happened if Katsuhime previously died.

Fixed an issue in the “Wake Up Call” quest where the “troublemaker” couldn’t be hunted down.

Fixed an issue in the “Find Local Dishes” quest where Narezushi could not be obtained from merchants.

Fixed an issue in the “Wolves and Foxes” quest where players were not able to speak with Hattori Hanzo. I guess we’ll let you talk to him now.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress in “A Peculiar Guest”.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Missing Missive” quest due to being unable to retrieve the letter.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash during the “Temple of the Horseman (An Eye for an Eye)” quest.

Fixed an issue in the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest where Katsuhime’s letter would sometimes disappear. You got mail!

Fixed an issue where the game incorrectly believed Katsuhime was dead and players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest due to Naoe and Katsuhime being attached to surrounding water. They just wanted to go on a little swim!

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest due to Katsuhime dropping into the water and swimming to shore.

Ad

Stealth

Fixed an issue where the Shinobi Bell effect was blocked by line of sight from NPCs.

Combat

Adjusted an issue where the +600% affliction buildup engravings were a text error. It has now been fixed to reflect the real build-up amount of 6%.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed visual issues.

Fixed some issues where the “Kaen” and “Sekiryu” mounts would not fully fit in the stables.

Fixed a visual issue with the “Samurai Daimyo Armor”.

Addressed an issue where players could sometimes see a giant NPC in towns.

Ad

Hideout

Improved stability for heavily customized Hideout.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not interact with Gennojo in the Hideout.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5: Platform-Specific Fixes

Xbox

Addressed an issue where the gamertag would load indefinitely in the thumbnail of Photo Mode images on the World Map.

Addressed Mouse and Keyboard input issues.

Restored Balanced Performance Mode that was missing on Xbox Series X after Update 1.0.4.

NOTE: Balanced Performance Mode requires having the proper setup with a 120, 144, 165 or 240 Hz monitor.

Ad

That covers everything from the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.5 patch notes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.