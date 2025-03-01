Assassin's Creed Shadows: Will you need Ubisoft Connect on PC?

After experiencing multiple delays already, Assassin's Creed Shadows will finally be released globally on March 20, 2025 for the next generation of consoles and PC. But like the previous installments of Assassin's Creed games, will you need to download and login on Ubisoft Connect while playing the game on a PC?

You previously had to use it to launch any Assassin's Creed title despite owning the game on Steam. But after years of complaints from gamers though, Ubisoft has finally taken action. You will no longer need to download and install Ubisoft Connect to play Assassin's Creed Shadows.

You will still need to connect Ubisoft Connect to your Steam ID to enjoy Assassin's Creed Shadows

You will need to connect your Ubisoft account to your Steam account (Image via Ubisoft)

Even though you don't need to install and launch Ubisoft Connect while playing Assassin's Creed Shadows via Steam on PC, you will still need to link your Ubisoft Connect account to Steam. Ubisoft posted a QnA on its official website, where it addressed this query and stated:

"Launching the game through Steam doesn't require you to download and install the Ubisoft Connect Launcher, as the Steam installation already includes a lite embedded version of it. You simply need to link your Ubisoft Connect account to Steam."

Explaining the reason behind this, Ubisoft Connect team stated that this is essential to enjoy features such as cross progression and cross-save.

"As Assassin's Creed Shadows comes with cross-save and cross-progression features, linking your Ubisoft Connect account allows us to provide you with a seamless experience no matter where you play. Through Ubisoft Connect, you will also be part of our global loyalty program to unlock rewards and exclusive discounts, including on pre-orders and new releases."

"For those without a Ubisoft Connect account, you can easily create one on the first launch and link it with your Steam account. This one-time setup ensures you won't need to log in again."

To create a Ubisoft account, follow these steps:

Open the login page and select Create an account .

. Fill-in your details.

Check the box after carefully reading all the Terms of Use, Terms of Sale, and Terms of Policy.

Verify your mail address to finally activate your Ubisoft account.

For more updates and guides regarding AC Shadows, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

