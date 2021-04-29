Assassin's Creed Valhalla dataminers find evidence of a potential third DLC pack

Ubisoft's latest entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is allegedly slated to receive a third set of unannounced DLC.

Dataminers have managed to work their magic on the game files to uncover hidden references to a potential expansion pack for the game with references to "Muspelheim" associated with the DLC tag.

Note: Credits go to data miner xj0nathan who posted the evidence publicly on his Twitter account here.

Hidden files indicate potential 3rd DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Voici la "bombe" 💣 Le royaume de Muspelheim est bien présent dans les fichiers de #ACValhalla avec la mention "DLC" !



Alors attention : soit il est prévu dans l'un des deux DLC, soit il s'agit de "Meteor", soit il s'agit de restes du développement (qui est maintenant abandonné) pic.twitter.com/OvcdfxkEVc — j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) April 28, 2021

Posted in French, the translated datamined report reads:

Here's the "bomb" The kingdom of Muspelheim is present in the files of #ACValhalla with the mention "DLC"! Be warned: This also could be planned as a part of one of the two DLCs, or it is "Meteor", or it could be a remnant of development (which could now be abandoned)

With the "Wrath of the Druids" being the first expansion slated for May 13th, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have plenty of content to look forward to in the near future.

The second set of DLC that has been announced is the "Siege of Paris" DLC, which doesn't have a release date. So far, it just has a release window that has its launch pegged for somewhere in late 2021.

While it is entirely possible that Muspelheim is simply a part of one of these DLCs, it is not out of the picture for Ubisoft to launch a third DLC. The updated development cycle for AC titles is now two years, contrary to the annual release cycle of the early 2010s.

With the added gap in between, a "Muspelheim" DLC could be the perfect stopgap for players who are keen to stay in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla universe for just a little longer.

