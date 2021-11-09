Everything new in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's Tombs of the Fallen update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest RPG iteration of the long-standing franchise. Players across the world responded fairly positively to the title and Ubisoft is finally bringing new and fresh content to the game as part of their post-launch plan.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to receive patch 1.4.0 that includes the addition of new tombs, game improvements, new skills, new challenges, and more. This will be a fresh experience for newcomers as well as the experienced players out there.

The 1.4.0 update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be deployed on November 9, 2021, at 12 pm UTC/GMT, 1 pm CET, 7 am EDT, 4 am PDT, and 11 pm AEDT across all supported platforms.

What does the new Tombs of the Fallen update 1.4.0 in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla include?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is bringing a lot of new improvements and missions for the players to enjoy. This includes the following:

TOMBS OF THE FALLEN

Ubisoft has added four new Tombs of the Fallen to the game. This will be taking place across England featuring four puzzle-focussed tombs.

Two new trophies can be achieved after the completion of one or three Tombs of the Fallen respectively.

Note: This content will only be available after unlocking the settlement through the main storyline.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL – ODIN’S WILD HUNT

Oskoreia Festival in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has added support for the Oskoreia Festival in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This will be available from November 11th to December 2nd, 2021.

New quests and activities are added along with horseback riding and a tournament against the spirits.

Some new spooky rewards (not detailed).

Players need to reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs which is Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. They also need to have a Level 2 settlement to participate in the Oskoreia Festival.

NEW SKILLS

A new combat option called Perfect Parry has been added to deal additional damage to the attacker.

Master Counter Roll adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll.

An Improved Bow Stun Finisher has been added. Upon initiating it, arrows will be shot at all stunned enemies in view.

The 1.4.0 update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be fairly large depending on the platform of choice. Ubisoft has confirmed that the minimum download size is 5 GB while the maximum file size can go up to 25 GB.

